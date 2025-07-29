Mukesh Ambani launches JioPC AI cloud computer at Rs...; check plans, benefits, more

The JioPC subscription is available for monthly plans starting at Rs 599, excluding GST.

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman, continues to expand his business in the telecom sector. Now, Reliance Jio has launched another service, which turns your TV screen into a personal computer using JioFiber or JioAirFiber connection and Jio’s Set-Top Box (STB). The Ambani-led company has announced the launch of JioPC, a cloud-based virtual desktop platform.

JioPC subscription price

As per information available on the company's website, the JioPC subscription is available for monthly plans starting at Rs 599, excluding GST. The annual plan is for Rs 4,599, excluding GST, which comes to around Rs 383 per month.

Rs 599 + GST: 1 Month | 8GB RAM | 100GB Storage

Rs 999 + GST: 2 Months | (Earlier Rs 1,198)

Rs 1,499 + GST: 3 + 1 Month (Limited Offer)

Rs 2,499 + GST: 6 + 2 Months (Earlier Rs 4,792)

Rs 4,599 + GST: 12 + 3 Months (Earlier Rs 8,985)

How to use the JioPC service?

To access the PC service, JioFiber and Jio AirFiber users will have to click on the JioPc app in the app section. Subscribers will need to have a keyboard and a mouse for using the personal computer, which will have 8GB RAM and 100 GB cloud storage.

How to set up JioPC:

1. Switch on your Jio Set-Top Box and go to the Apps section

2. Launch the JioPC app and click ‘Get Started’

3. Plug in your keyboard and mouse

4. Sign in using your linked contact number, or enter details to register

5. Log in and start using your cloud computer instantly

"JioPC has partnered with Adobe, offering users free access to Adobe Express, a world-class design and editing tool. The platform also includes access to all key AI tools as well as all popular applications and 512 GB of cloud storage, included in the subscription," a company source said.

JioPC's one-month free trial includes Jio Workspace, Microsoft Office (browser), and 512 GB cloud storage. "JioPC is built for India's fast-growing digital economy — from solopreneurs and side hustlers to school-going children," the source said.