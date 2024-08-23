Twitter
After UPSC topper Tina Dabi, IAS officer Smita Sabharwal, UPSC marksheet of IAS Renu Raj goes viral, check her marks..

Meet Harindarpal Singh Banga, who is set to earn Rs 809 crore by selling just 1.4% stake in...

‘In our part of the world...': EAM Jaishankar to foreign press on PM Modi-Putin hug

'Intention of doing nothing': Ex-Google employee joins Amazon with Rs 3 crore salary, has done zero...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio launches affordable international roaming packs for these countries, check full list

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio launches affordable international roaming packs for these countries, check full list

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 08:42 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio launches affordable international roaming packs for these countries, check full list
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is the largest telecom operator in India and the company has revolutionised the way Indians use smartphones. The company has been expanding its network across India providing internet to each corner of the country. Several new country-specific international roaming (IR) plans have been introduced by Reliance Jio. These travel packs are intended for popular travel destinations such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Canada, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, and some European and Caribbean nations. 

The key benefits and features are customers while on visiting to these countries will receive seamless unlimited incoming SMS, outgoing calls include Local calls within the visited country and call back to India (call back to India includes Wi-Fi calling as well), incoming calls can be received from any country, including Wi-Fi calling. Customers will avail high-speed data and beyond Fair Usage Policy (FUP), which means once one has exhausted their data quota for the day, unlimited data at 64 kbps.

Outgoing Local and rest of the world calls and SMS over Wi-Fi Calling are not allowed (To make calls/SMS, disable only Wi-Fi Calling in your device's Settings.) The new country-specific packs include exclusive packs for go-to destinations across 24 countries of the Caribbean. 

The key features and benefits of Caribbean packs are, unlimited incoming SMS, outgoing calls include local calls within the country and call back to India and also rest of the world, additional inflight benefit with Rs 3851 pack, high-speed data and beyond Fair Usage Policy (FUP).In addition, Jio also offers exclusive packs for go-to destinations in 32 European countries. 

The features and benefits of the Europe pack include unlimited incoming SMS, outgoing calls include local calls within the country and call back to India (Call back to India includes Wi-Fi calling).

Among other benefits are incoming calls can be received from any country, including Wi-Fi calling, additional Inflight benefit with Europe pack, high-speed data and beyond Fair Usage Policy (FUP). 

(with inputs from ANI)

