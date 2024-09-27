Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has marvellous plan in store for you, all set to conquer the world

Reliance Jio has introduced a new plan with 98 days validity.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is the biggest telecom provider in India, which has completely changed how Indians use smartphones. The company has been expanding its network over all of India, enabling Internet access for all citizens. Reliance Jio announced a new plan offering 98 days validity with Unlimited 5G.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio 98 days validity plan offers Rs 999 unlimited voice calls 100 SMS per day access to Jio Cloud, Jio Cinema, JioTV suite of apps

Reliance Jio has launched a new 98-day prepaid plan that offers unlimited 5G data and calling at an attractive price of Rs 999.

The plan is available for Rs 999 and has a validity of 98 days. This plan will offer 2GB of high-speed 4G data per day. Users will also get unlimited 5G data without any limits and speed capping, however, to avail of this benefit, customers must have a 5G-enabled smartphone and must be in an area with 5G network coverage.

In this plan, customers will also get 100 free SMS, free nationwide roaming along unlimited voice calling. Additionally, Jio customers will also get subscriptions to Jio Cloud, Jio Cinema, Jio TV which will be valid till the end of the plan's validity.

Jio customers can easily recharge with the 98-day plan through the MyJio app, Jio's website, or any authorized retailer.

How to buy a new plan?