Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has marvellous plan in store for you, all set to conquer the world

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs BAN: Ravindra Jadeja on cusp of huge Test milestone; set to join Ashwin, Kapil Dev in elite list

Meet actress known for death scenes initially, gave Rs 100 crore hit in Rs 20 crore budget, she is…

3000 girls auditioned for a role in this Bollywood blockbuster, lead actor lost 25 kg in 20 weeks

Taarak Mehta’s ‘Sonu Bhide’ Palak Sidhwani says makers have made her exit difficult

2 dead as wall of Mahakal temple collapses in Ujjain due to heavy rain, rescue operation underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress known for death scenes initially, gave Rs 100 crore hit in Rs 20 crore budget, she is…

Meet actress known for death scenes initially, gave Rs 100 crore hit in Rs 20 crore budget, she is…

3000 girls auditioned for a role in this Bollywood blockbuster, lead actor lost 25 kg in 20 weeks

3000 girls auditioned for a role in this Bollywood blockbuster, lead actor lost 25 kg in 20 weeks

Taarak Mehta’s ‘Sonu Bhide’ Palak Sidhwani says makers have made her exit difficult

Taarak Mehta’s ‘Sonu Bhide’ Palak Sidhwani says makers have made her exit difficult

Impressive educational qualifications of Shruti Haasan

Impressive educational qualifications of Shruti Haasan

7 unseen pics of nebulae captured by NASA

7 unseen pics of nebulae captured by NASA

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

 Impressive educational qualifications of Janhvi Kapoor

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

'बच्चों लादेन की भी बायोग्राफी पढ़ो' Sharad Pawar की पार्टी के नेता की पत्नी की फिसली जुबान, कलाम से की तुलना, देखें Viral Video

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

Swiggy और Zomato से चाहिए सबसे Fast Delivery? अपनाएं ये आसान Trick

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

शराबबंदी या मजाक! बिहार में जाम पर जाम लगाते नजर आए थानाध्यक्ष, वीडियो Viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

IIFA Awards 2024: Date, Time, Venue And Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

3000 girls auditioned for a role in this Bollywood blockbuster, lead actor lost 25 kg in 20 weeks

3000 girls auditioned for a role in this Bollywood blockbuster, lead actor lost 25 kg in 20 weeks

Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

Maggie Smith, Harry Potter's Professor McGonagall, Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 89

Devara box office collection day 1: Jr NTR fails to surpass Kalki, RRR opening, beats Animal, Pathaan, to collect...

Devara box office collection day 1: Jr NTR fails to surpass Kalki, RRR opening, beats Animal, Pathaan, to collect...

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has marvellous plan in store for you, all set to conquer the world

Reliance Jio has introduced a new plan with 98 days validity.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 09:15 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has marvellous plan in store for you, all set to conquer the world
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is the biggest telecom provider in India, which has completely changed how Indians use smartphones. The company has been expanding its network over all of India, enabling Internet access for all citizens. Reliance Jio announced a new plan offering 98 days validity with Unlimited 5G.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio 98 days validity plan offers Rs 999 unlimited voice calls 100 SMS per day access to Jio Cloud, Jio Cinema, JioTV suite of apps

Reliance Jio has launched a new 98-day prepaid plan that offers unlimited 5G data and calling at an attractive price of Rs 999.

The plan is available for Rs 999 and has a validity of 98 days. This plan will offer 2GB of high-speed 4G data per day. Users will also get unlimited 5G data without any limits and speed capping, however, to avail of this benefit, customers must have a 5G-enabled smartphone and must be in an area with 5G network coverage.

In this plan, customers will also get 100 free SMS, free nationwide roaming along unlimited voice calling. Additionally, Jio customers will also get subscriptions to Jio Cloud, Jio Cinema, Jio TV which will be valid till the end of the plan's validity.

Jio customers can easily recharge with the 98-day plan through the MyJio app, Jio's website, or any authorized retailer.

How to buy a new plan?

  • Visit Jio's official website at www.jio.com or open the MyJio app on your phone to purchase the new plan.
  • Select a plan
  • Make a payment of Rs 999 to activate the plan.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sridevi was ‘frigid as ice’ and Madhuri Dixit is ‘mummy’s girl’, Namrata Shirodkar’s old AMA chat goes viral

Sridevi was ‘frigid as ice’ and Madhuri Dixit is ‘mummy’s girl’, Namrata Shirodkar’s old AMA chat goes viral

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Get discounts up to 60% on best washing machines, TVs and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Get discounts up to 60% on best washing machines, TVs and more

Indian mountaineers name peak in Arunachal Pradesh after 6th Dalai Lama, China responds

Indian mountaineers name peak in Arunachal Pradesh after 6th Dalai Lama, China responds

Gautam Adani's big move, government to receive Rs 28000000000 from Adani group for...

Gautam Adani's big move, government to receive Rs 28000000000 from Adani group for...

Gautam Adani plans to enter aviation sector, join hands with this company

Gautam Adani plans to enter aviation sector, join hands with this company

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

IIFA Awards 2024: Vicky Kaushal does Tauba Tauba with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon; Siddhant Chaturvedi hugs Ananya Panday

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

10 thirst trap pics of ‘Stree’ Tamannaah Bhatia

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

Top six diet and fitness secrets by Nita Ambani

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

In pics: 10 stunning looks of Janhvi Kapoor from Devara

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement