New Airtel Plans: These plans offer good data speed, unlimited calling, and SMS services and can easily challenge the plans offered by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio.

Airtel has introduced new and affordable 28-day recharge plans for its customers. If you are looking for budget-friendly calling and data packs, Airtel's plans could be the best options for you. These plans offer good data speed, unlimited calling, and SMS services and can easily challenge the plans offered by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio.

Rs 299 28-Day Recharge Plan



This plan is suitable for customers who need daily data and calling facilities. It offers 1GB of data per day, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 28 days. Initially priced at Rs 265, this plan is now available for Rs 299. Despite the price increase, its features make it a cost-effective and useful option.

Rs 199 28-Day Recharge Plan

If you want data and calling services at a lower cost, the Rs 199 plan is a great choice. It includes 2GB of total data for the entire 28 days, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS per day. Previously priced at Rs 179, this plan is now available for Rs 199. It's ideal for users who don't need a lot of data but use calling and SMS frequently.

Airtel 5G Recharge Plan



For those interested in experiencing 5G internet speed, Airtel's 5G recharge plan is the way to go. If you have a plan with at least 2GB of data per day, you'll get unlimited 5G data. This service is available

only in 5G network areas. Airtel's 5G service offers excellent internet speed and fast downloading. To use 5G, you need a 5G smartphone and 5G network connectivity.

You can easily check all Airtel recharge plans using the following methods:

My Airtel App: Download the Airtel Thanks App, log in, and visit the "Recharge" section to view all available plans.

Online Recharge Platforms: Use platforms like Google Pay, PhonePe, or Paytm to select your preferred recharge plan.

Customer Care Number 121: Call Airtel's customer care number 121 to get information about all recharge plans linked to your number.

If you need 1GB of data daily, the Rs 299 plan is best. For those seeking low-cost calling and some data, the Rs 199 plan is suitable. If you want to benefit from 5G networks, choose a plan with at least 2GB of data per day.