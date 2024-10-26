Jio is offering free vouchers and discount coupons for Ajio, EaseMyTrip and Swiggy customers worth Rs 3,350.

As Diwali approaches, Reliance Jio has introduced an offer for its subscribers called the "Diwali Dhamaka Offer". Mukesh Ambani's Jio is offering free vouchers and discount coupons for Ajio, EaseMyTrip and Swiggy customers worth Rs 3,350. To avail this Diwali Dhamaka offer, customers must either recharge with the Rs 899 prepaid plan, which provides unlimited 5G and 2GB of 4G data per day along with 20GB additional data. The promotion is also available on the Rs 3,599 yearly plan, which includes 2.5GB of 4G mobile data daily and unlimited 5G.

As with other prepaid plans, you also get access to Jio's app suite, which includes JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud, as well as unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Jio is giving flat Rs 200 off on a purchase of Rs 999 from Ajio, up to Rs 3,000 off on ticket and hotel bookings from the EaseMyTrip website, and Rs 150 off on an order of Rs 300 from Swiggy with the Rs 899 and Rs 3,599 prepaid plans.

According to Reliance Jio, you can use the MyJio app to claim these vouchers by going to the "My winnings" option located under the "Offers" section. Simply copy the coupon code and enter it on the appropriate page. Make sure to recharge your SIM card before November 5th, as the offer period begins today and ends on that date.