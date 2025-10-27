Mukesh Ambani's Jio continues to lead telecom subs growth as it adds 32 lakh users in just 30 days, Vodafone Idea loses...

When will Cloud Seeding happen in Delhi? Does artificial rain have negative effects on health, environment?
BUSINESS
State-run BSNL maintained its lead over Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel in mobile subscriber base.
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani runs India's largest telecom company, Reliance Jio, which competes with Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and others. The Ambani company continued to lead in new customer additions in September 2025, with the net addition of 212,662 wireline subscribers and 32.49 lakh mobile subscribers in the month, according to a Trai report released on Monday, PTI reported.
State-run BSNL maintained its lead over Bharti Airtel in mobile subscriber base. The public sector telecom firm added 5.24 lakh subscribers compared to 4.37 lakh added by Bharti Airtel, as per the Trai report. The highest number of active wireless (Mobile) subscribers in September 2025, as per record, was 108.85 crore.
Vodafone Idea (Vi), state-run MTNL and Reliance Communications continued to lose mobile subscribers. Vi lost 7.44 lakh mobile customers, MTNL 56,928 and RCom lost 13 subscribers.
In the wireline segment, Bharti Airtel followed Reliance Jio by adding 97,383 customers, and Reliance Communications added 6,456. Tata Teleservices was the biggest loser in the segment with a decline of 1.63 lakh wireline subscribers. It was followed by MTNL, which lost 32,930 subscribers, APSFL 19,049 Quadrant 1,733, BSNL 3110 and VI lost 3,125 subscribers.
The total telecom subscriber base of the country grew marginally to 122.89 crore in September with wireless segment contributing 118.23 crore subscribers and wireline accounting for 4.66 crore customers. The broadband subscriber base in the country inched close to the 100 crore mark with growth of about half a per cent to 99.56 crore.