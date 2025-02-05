Reliance Jio has revised its prepaid plan offerings, bringing back the Rs 189 recharge pack and adjusting the price of its existing Rs 448 recharge plan.

Jio's Rs 189 prepaid package has been reinstated after being temporarily discontinued. This pack, which falls under the category of "affordable packs," is good for 28 days and gives users 300 SMS, unlimited voice calls to any network, and 2GB of total data (with speeds dropping to 64kbps when the data cap is reached). Jio services including JioTV, JioCinema (with the exception of premium content), and JioCloud storage will also be available to subscribers.

This strategy is a reaction to new TRAI regulations that mandate telecom providers to launch voice and SMS-focused bundles. This plan is a good choice for consumers who require basic connectivity at a reasonable cost.

In addition to reintroducing the Rs 189 pack, Jio has reduced the price of its Rs 448 data + voice plan to Rs 445. The updated package includes unlimited voice calls, 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and a 28-day validity period. A range of over-the-top (OTT) platforms, such as Zee5, JioCinema Premium, SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, and others, are also available to subscribers.