Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new cheapest plan includes unlimited 5G data, voice calling, at just Rs...

If you're a Reliance Jio user looking for an affordable plan, there's a great option available that might suit your needs perfectly. One such economical choice is Jio's Rs 198 plan. This Jio plan offers unlimited 5G data access which is valid for 14 days. The plan is said to be the most affordable option from the telecom player and comes with extra benefits such as unlimited 5G internet. Here's a closer look at what the plan has to offer and how it might be superior to the alternatives.

Jio's Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan will provide users access to 100 SMS messages per day with a 14-day validity period, 2 GB of 4G internet per day, and unlimited voice calling.

The plan will also include access to Jio's suite of apps, which will include JioCloud, JioCinema, and JioTV, which will enhance the overall value for users.

The Rs 198 plan is available for users to recharge with either the MyJio app or other prepaid recharge platforms.

It is important to note that while the MyJio app doesn't charge extra, services like Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe could charge an extra convenience fee of between Re 1 and Rs 3.