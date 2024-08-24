Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

RHUMI-1: India’s first reusable hybrid rocket successfully launched, mission aims to...

Meet man who used to earn Rs 350 daily by lifting gas cylinders, cracked IIT-JEE, then got admission in...

Before Hema Malini, Dharmendra was in love with this actress, her husband took revenge by…

This actress rejected Sivagami's role in Baahubali, role later made Ramya Krishnan overnight star, she..

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new cheapest plan includes unlimited 5G data, voice calling, at just Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
RHUMI-1: India’s first reusable hybrid rocket successfully launched, mission aims to...

RHUMI-1: India’s first reusable hybrid rocket successfully launched, mission aims to...

Meet man who used to earn Rs 350 daily by lifting gas cylinders, cracked IIT-JEE, then got admission in...

Meet man who used to earn Rs 350 daily by lifting gas cylinders, cracked IIT-JEE, then got admission in...

Before Hema Malini, Dharmendra was in love with this actress, her husband took revenge by…

Before Hema Malini, Dharmendra was in love with this actress, her husband took revenge by…

9 low-budget Bollywood films that became blockbusters

9 low-budget Bollywood films that became blockbusters

7 surreal images of solar eclipse shared by NASA

7 surreal images of solar eclipse shared by NASA

10 ISRO scientists who lead India's journey into space

10 ISRO scientists who lead India's journey into space

स्कूल बैग में छिपा था 5 फीट लंबा कोबरा, ऐसे बची बच्चों की जान, देखें खौफनाक VIDEO

स्कूल बैग में छिपा था 5 फीट लंबा कोबरा, ऐसे बची बच्चों की जान, देखें खौफनाक VIDEO

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB to New-Gen Honda Amaze: 5 upcoming sedans soon to launch in India

Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB to New-Gen Honda Amaze: 5 upcoming sedans soon to launch in India

7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Before Hema Malini, Dharmendra was in love with this actress, her husband took revenge by…

Before Hema Malini, Dharmendra was in love with this actress, her husband took revenge by…

Meet actor who has Rs 1650 crore net worth, owns Rs 30 crore mansion, private jet, not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Shah Rukh

Meet actor who has Rs 1650 crore net worth, owns Rs 30 crore mansion, private jet, not Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Shah Rukh

This Arshad Warsi film broke many records at box office, became his first solo hit, made for Rs 10 crore, earned Rs..

This Arshad Warsi film broke many records at box office, became his first solo hit, made for Rs 10 crore, earned Rs..

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new cheapest plan includes unlimited 5G data, voice calling, at just Rs...

Users can recharge with the Rs 198 plan through the MyJio app or other prepaid recharge platforms.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 24, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new cheapest plan includes unlimited 5G data, voice calling, at just Rs...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

If you're a Reliance Jio user looking for an affordable plan, there's a great option available that might suit your needs perfectly. One such economical choice is Jio's Rs 198 plan. This Jio plan offers unlimited 5G data access which is valid for 14 days. The plan is said to be the most affordable option from the telecom player and comes with extra benefits such as unlimited 5G internet. Here's a closer look at what the plan has to offer and how it might be superior to the alternatives.

Jio's Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan will provide users access to 100 SMS messages per day with a 14-day validity period, 2 GB of 4G internet per day, and unlimited voice calling.

The plan will also include access to Jio's suite of apps, which will include JioCloud, JioCinema, and JioTV, which will enhance the overall value for users.

The Rs 198 plan is available for users to recharge with either the MyJio app or other prepaid recharge platforms. 

It is important to note that while the MyJio app doesn't charge extra, services like Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe could charge an extra convenience fee of between Re 1 and Rs 3.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IRS then IPS officer with AIR…

Meet woman, who left high-paying job at NASA, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IRS then IPS officer with AIR…

'We beat Travis Head's bat 15 times': Rahul Dravid draws luck factor between ODI World Cup loss and T20 WC win

'We beat Travis Head's bat 15 times': Rahul Dravid draws luck factor between ODI World Cup loss and T20 WC win

School roof collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, 40 children injured, 5 critical

School roof collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, 40 children injured, 5 critical

Viral video: Woman in hot yellow saree sets internet ablaze with sizzling dance to ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’

Viral video: Woman in hot yellow saree sets internet ablaze with sizzling dance to ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’

'Could be...': White House reacts to PM Modi's Ukraine visit, meeting with President Zelenskyy

'Could be...': White House reacts to PM Modi's Ukraine visit, meeting with President Zelenskyy

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB to New-Gen Honda Amaze: 5 upcoming sedans soon to launch in India

Mercedes-Benz E Class LWB to New-Gen Honda Amaze: 5 upcoming sedans soon to launch in India

7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

7 historical myths that were thought to be facts for centuries

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

In: 5 beautiful places you must visit in Puducherry

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Sridevi was considered for double role in this film, director replaced her with 2 new heroines; movie became blockbuster

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

Indian sportspersons with highest brand value in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement