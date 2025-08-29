Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio beats Airtel and Vi again, adds highest wireless subscribers in...

India's total wireless subscriber base, including mobile and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), rose to 1,171.91 million at the end of July 2025.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 07:37 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio beats Airtel and Vi again, adds highest wireless subscribers in...
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio added 4.82 lakh wireless subscribers in July 2025, the highest number of wireless subscribers in the month, according to the latest data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Tuesday. Vodafone Idea (Vi) lost 3.59 lakh subscribers and state-run BSNL lost 1.01 lakh subscribers in July 2025.

India's total wireless subscriber base, including mobile and 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), rose to 1,171.91 million at the end of July 2025, TRAI data showed. It registered a monthly growth rate of 0.09 per cent, from 1170.88 million at the end of June 2025.

Urban vs rural wireless subscriptions

The growth was driven by a notable increase in urban wireless subscriptions, which rose by 3.16 million to reach 641.03 million at the end of July, a growth rate of 0.50 per cent. In contrast, rural wireless subscriptions declined by 2.12 million to 530.88 million, reflecting a contraction rate of -0.40 per cent.

Urban mobile subscriptions grew from 633.14 million to 636.02 million (0.45 per cent growth), while rural mobile subscriptions fell from 529.88 million to 527.49 million (-0.45 per cent decline). The share of urban and rural mobile subscribers in total mobile subscriptions stood at 54.66 per cent and 45.34 per cent, respectively.

Mobile tele-density across the country dipped slightly to 82.16 per cent in July from 82.18 per cent in June. Urban areas saw an increase in mobile tele-density from 124.38 per cent to 124.75 per cent, while rural areas recorded a decline from 58.48 per cent to 58.20 per cent.

As a result, urban areas accounted for 54.70 per cent of the total wireless subscriber base in July 2025, while rural areas contributed 45.30 per cent. India's overall wireless tele-density increased marginally from 82.74 per cent in June to 82.75 per cent in July. Urban wireless tele-density improved from 125.31 per cent to 125.74 per cent, whereas rural wireless tele-density declined from 58.82 per cent to 58.57 per cent during the same period.

Reliance vs Airtel vs Vi

Reliance Jio retained its leadership position with a subscriber base of 498.47 million. Bharti Airtel Ltd. followed with 307.07 million subscribers, while Vodafone Idea Ltd. stood at 127.58 million. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. (BSNL) and Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd. had subscriber bases of 34.27 million and 2.34 million, respectively. Collectively, the top five broadband (wired + wireless) service providers accounted for a dominant market share of 98.48 per cent as of July 2025.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

