Mukesh Ambani's Reliance tops India’s wealth-creation table after sharp comeback in 2025, market cap reaches Rs...

Reliance Industries' share has surged 28 per cent in 2025. The RIL stock was at Rs 1,569 on Tuesday.

Reliance Industries is India's most valuable company by market cap. The conglomerate is run by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, who serves as its chairman. The company has a presence in several sectors, including FMCG, energy, telecom and more. In 2025, the Ambani-led company staged a sharp comeback, reclaiming its place at the top of India’s wealth-creation table. After an indifferent showing in 2024, when the stock fell 6 per cent, RIL surged 28 per cent in 2025.

Reliance Industries Market Cap

Reliance has a market cap of Rs 21.25 lakh crore as of December 23. The share of the company closed at Rs 1,569 on the NSE on Tuesday. The RIL stock has surged by Rs 346.70 (28.36 per cent) this year.

Airtel, Bajaj, SBI, Maruti join top wealth creators

Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, SBI and Maruti Suzuki rounded out the top five wealth creators, each adding more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore to their market cap during the year, FT reported. The year was far from kind to everyone. Trent, TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech and Varun Beverages figured among the biggest laggards. Autos, banking and financial services emerged as the standout performers.

Mukesh Ambani's Net Worth

According to Forbes, Ambani has a real-time net worth of USD 113.6 billion, as of December 23. His Reliance has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, retail, media and financial services. Ambani's three children joined the board of Reliance in 2023. Son Akash heads Jio; daughter Isha oversees retail and financial services; and younger son Anant is in the energy business.