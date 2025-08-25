Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur ADMITS she rejected Salman Khan's show '3-4 times before', was 'not ready for it' due to..: 'Somebody’s outside public image..'
Make Your Social Media DMs More Engaging with Dreamina's AI Tools
From Street of Chennai to Wall Street, How Vijay Kumar Sridharan Became a Force to Reckon with in FinTechs of America
Hartalika Teej 2025: Send these 50 heartwarming wishes, quotes, greetings
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance gets Rs 48107 crore in just 5 days from...; emerges biggest winner among...
India remains defiant to US hours before additional tariffs come into force, says it would crude oil from...
Hartalika Teej 2025 Puja: Check shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, puja samagri for rituals
Meet beautiful actress who rejected IIT for cinema, earned fame, left films for corporate career, now leading Google as..., she is...
'Close to a real disaste...': Street turns into runway as hot air balloon makes sudden landing, WATCH
Aadhaar authentication mandatory to avail ESIC scheme benefits? Labour Ministry says...
BUSINESS
The gain comes days ahead of the Reliance Industries AGM scheduled this Friday, August 29. The company retained the title of the most valued firm.
Mukesh Ambani's flagship firm, Reliance Industries, added Rs 48,107.94 crore last week (August 18-22) in its market valuation after its shares rose significantly. The Ambani-led company emerged as the biggest winner among the top-10 most valued firms in India with the maximum gain in its market cap, in line with a bullish trend in domestic equities. The rise in Reliance Industries shares took its market cap to Rs 19,07,131.37 crore on Friday, August 22, PTI reported.
The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 1,72,148.89 crore last week, when the BSE benchmark jumped 709.19 points or 0.87 per cent. From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Bajaj Finance were the gainers. However, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) faced erosion in their valuation.
Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, LIC and Bajaj Finance. On Monday, August 25, its market cap jumped to Rs 19.11 lakh crore.
READ | Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore, months before Online Gaming Bill
The Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani, is still the richest man in Asia, with a real-time net worth of USD 105.7 billion, as per Forbes. Now, investors are Reliance Industries' AGM this Friday, August 29, anticipating updates from Ambani on the potential Jio IPO timeline.