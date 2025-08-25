Mukesh Ambani's Reliance gets Rs 48107 crore in just 5 days from...; emerges biggest winner among...

The gain comes days ahead of the Reliance Industries AGM scheduled this Friday, August 29. The company retained the title of the most valued firm.

Mukesh Ambani's flagship firm, Reliance Industries, added Rs 48,107.94 crore last week (August 18-22) in its market valuation after its shares rose significantly. The Ambani-led company emerged as the biggest winner among the top-10 most valued firms in India with the maximum gain in its market cap, in line with a bullish trend in domestic equities. The rise in Reliance Industries shares took its market cap to Rs 19,07,131.37 crore on Friday, August 22, PTI reported.

Top-10 most valued firms' market cap

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 1,72,148.89 crore last week, when the BSE benchmark jumped 709.19 points or 0.87 per cent. From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Bajaj Finance were the gainers. However, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) faced erosion in their valuation.

Reliance Industries retains the title of most valued firm

Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, LIC and Bajaj Finance. On Monday, August 25, its market cap jumped to Rs 19.11 lakh crore.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth

The Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani, is still the richest man in Asia, with a real-time net worth of USD 105.7 billion, as per Forbes. Now, investors are Reliance Industries' AGM this Friday, August 29, anticipating updates from Ambani on the potential Jio IPO timeline.