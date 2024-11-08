The bulk of the recent drop in Reliance’s shares follows disappointing results last month.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has seen its market value decline by about $50 billion (Rs 4.2 lakh crore) since its high in July due to poor profitability and economic difficulties.

The refining-to-retail giant's stock has hardly increased this year, lagging behind the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index by the greatest amount in almost ten years. The country's primary indicators remain among Asia's top-performing major markets in 2024, despite recent pressure on the country's larger Indian markets from a foreign selloff and worries over earnings growth.

The majority of Reliance's stock decline comes after the company's underwhelming performance last month. Due to a weak demand environment for its main oils-to-chemicals sector, the company's earnings underperformed consensus projections for the sixth consecutive quarter.