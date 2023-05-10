Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance inks deal with Sri Lankan cricketer Muralitharan’s company for a mega-project, details inside

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance inks deal with Sri Lankan cricketer Muralitharan’s company

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is working aggressively to establish its dominance in massive soft drink market in India. In order to achieve its goal, Mukesh Ambani has launched the decades-old brand Campa Cola in a new avatar. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance is signing agreements with an aim to capture maximum share of Indian soft drink market and is expected to emerge as a strong competitors for major companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola.

Reliance has inked a deal with veteran Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan's company Ceylon Beverage International and as part of the deal Muralitharan's company will do packing work for Campa Cola in cans. It is expected that Ceylon Beverages would set up a packaging plant in India in the future for packing work. Until the plant comes up, canned Campa Cola will be imported from Ceylon Beverages' Sri Lanka factory.

Reliance Consumer Products, a unit of Reliance Industries, has earlier tied up with Kali Aerated Water Works, a Chennai-based company for manufacturing and distribution partnership of Reliance's Campa soft drinks range.

Reliance Consumer had bought Campa Cola from Pure Drinks Group in 2022. After that Reliance Consumer relaunched this brand by giving it a new look. It has been introduced in the market of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Reliance is set to launch Campa Cola across India very soon and it is expected that the recent deals would help the company to expand its network across the country.



