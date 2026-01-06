Mukesh Ambani's Reliance breaks silence on reports of receiving cargo of Russian oil at Jamnagar refinery

Reliance is the operator of the world's largest single-site oil refining complex.

Reliance Industries of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has finally broken his silence on reports claiming three vessels laden with Russian Oil are heading for its Jamnagar refinery. The Ambani company said it has not received any Russian barrels in almost three weeks and none are expected in January.

On Tuesday, it called a Bloomberg report claiming 'three vessels laden with Russian oil are headed for Reliance's Jamnagar refinery as 'blatantly untrue'. "Reliance Industries' Jamangar refinery has not received any cargo of Russian oil at its refinery in the past three weeks approx. and is not expecting any Russian crude oil deliveries in January," the company said in a statement on X.

The Bloomberg report had cited data analytics firm Kpler to say at least three tankers, laden with nearly 2.2 million barrels of urals (a grade of Russian crude), were headed towards the Sikka port -- through which Jamnagar refining complex sources a bulk of its crude imports. However, Sikka is also the port that is used by non-Reliance companies.

RIL is the operator of the world's largest single-site oil refining complex. Till recently, it was India's biggest buyer of Russian oil. On November 20, 2025, Reliance had said it has halted the use of Russian crude at its export-only refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat, as the company moves to comply with European Union sanctions. Prior to that, Reliance was India's largest buyer of Russian oil, which it processes and turns into fuel, such as petrol and diesel, at its giant oil refining complex at Jamnagar.

The European Union, a big market for Reliance, has imposed wide-ranging sanctions targeting Russia's energy revenues, including measures that restrict the import and sale of fuels produced from Russian crude oil. To comply with these, Reliance had stopped processing Russian crude oil at its only-for-exports (SEZ) refinery.

US warns India on oil import from Russia

US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned that the US could raise tariffs on India if New Delhi fails to curb purchases of Russian oil. India became the second-largest buyer of discounted Russian seaborne crude after the Ukraine war began in 2022, drawing criticism from western nations that have imposed sanctions on Russia's energy sector

Reliance Market Cap

The market capitalisation of Reliance stood at Rs 20.42 lakh crore as of Tuesday, January 6. The share of RIL closed at Rs 1,508.90 with a fall of 4.39 per cent on the National Stock Exchange.