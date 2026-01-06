FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

When Powerful Cloud Systems Can Be Launched With One Click

Chennai Metro: 9km long Porur to Poonamallee Bypass on Phase-2 stretch to begin January 2026 with dine, shopping options, check route

Why has Sonia Gandhi been hospitalised? Hospital shares health update

Good news for Emily In Paris fans, creator Darren Star makes big statement on Lily Collins' Netflix show: 'I don't think...'

Acharya Manish Ji: The Founder of Jeena Sikho HIIMS and the Force Behind Ayurveda’s New Wave in India

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance breaks silence on reports of receiving cargo of Russian oil at Jamnagar refinery

Birgunj curfew after mosque vandalism: What is driving Nepal's communal faultline?

Noida Metro: NMRC to lease shops at 3 Aqua Line metro stations; check details

UP SIR: Draft voter roll released, UP CEO reveals date of final voter list, what to do if your name is missing?

Why Virat Kohli missed his 3rd Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Railways? Know real reason

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
When Powerful Cloud Systems Can Be Launched With One Click

When Powerful Cloud Systems Can Be Launched With One Click

Chennai Metro: 9km long Porur to Poonamallee Bypass on Phase-2 stretch to begin January 2026 with dine, shopping options, check route

Chennai Metro: 9km long Porur to Poonamallee Bypass on Phase-2 stretch to begin

India Live Updates: Draft voter list released for UP SIR, check names, missing names list HERE

India Live Updates: Draft voter list released for UP SIR, check names, missing n

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Happy birthday AR Rahman: Before becoming Oscar-winning composer he was insulted in school, his mother was asked to beg on streets after loss of...

Happy birthday AR Rahman: Oscar-winning composer's mom was asked to beg

Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress, see pics

Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress

AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here are 7 lesser-known facts

AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance breaks silence on reports of receiving cargo of Russian oil at Jamnagar refinery

Reliance is the operator of the world's largest single-site oil refining complex.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 05:38 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance breaks silence on reports of receiving cargo of Russian oil at Jamnagar refinery
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Reliance Industries of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has finally broken his silence on reports claiming three vessels laden with Russian Oil are heading for its Jamnagar refinery. The Ambani company said it has not received any Russian barrels in almost three weeks and none are expected in January. 

On Tuesday, it called a Bloomberg report claiming 'three vessels laden with Russian oil are headed for Reliance's Jamnagar refinery as 'blatantly untrue'. "Reliance Industries' Jamangar refinery has not received any cargo of Russian oil at its refinery in the past three weeks approx. and is not expecting any Russian crude oil deliveries in January," the company said in a statement on X.

The Bloomberg report had cited data analytics firm Kpler to say at least three tankers, laden with nearly 2.2 million barrels of urals (a grade of Russian crude), were headed towards the Sikka port -- through which Jamnagar refining complex sources a bulk of its crude imports. However, Sikka is also the port that is used by non-Reliance companies.

RIL is the operator of the world's largest single-site oil refining complex. Till recently, it was India's biggest buyer of Russian oil. On November 20, 2025, Reliance had said it has halted the use of Russian crude at its export-only refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat, as the company moves to comply with European Union sanctions. Prior to that, Reliance was India's largest buyer of Russian oil, which it processes and turns into fuel, such as petrol and diesel, at its giant oil refining complex at Jamnagar.

The European Union, a big market for Reliance, has imposed wide-ranging sanctions targeting Russia's energy revenues, including measures that restrict the import and sale of fuels produced from Russian crude oil. To comply with these, Reliance had stopped processing Russian crude oil at its only-for-exports (SEZ) refinery.

READ | Meet Kanika Tekriwal, Shark Tank India judge who invested Rs 5600 at 21, now holds Rs 420 crore net worth, she runs...

US warns India on oil import from Russia

US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned that the US could raise tariffs on India if New Delhi fails to curb purchases of Russian oil. India became the second-largest buyer of discounted Russian seaborne crude after the Ukraine war began in 2022, drawing criticism from western nations that have imposed sanctions on Russia's energy sector

Reliance Market Cap

The market capitalisation of Reliance stood at Rs 20.42 lakh crore as of Tuesday, January 6. The share of RIL closed at Rs 1,508.90 with a fall of 4.39 per cent on the National Stock Exchange.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
When Powerful Cloud Systems Can Be Launched With One Click
When Powerful Cloud Systems Can Be Launched With One Click
Chennai Metro: 9km long Porur to Poonamallee Bypass on Phase-2 stretch to begin January 2026 with dine, shopping options, check route
Chennai Metro: 9km long Porur to Poonamallee Bypass on Phase-2 stretch to begin
Why has Sonia Gandhi been hospitalised? Hospital shares health update
Why has Sonia Gandhi been hospitalised? Hospital shares health update
Good news for Emily In Paris fans, creator Darren Star makes big statement on Lily Collins' Netflix show: 'I don't think...'
Good news for Emily In Paris fans, Netflix takes big step on Lily Collins' show
Acharya Manish Ji: The Founder of Jeena Sikho HIIMS and the Force Behind Ayurveda’s New Wave in India
Acharya Manish Ji: Leading the Modern Ayurvedic Revolution
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Happy birthday AR Rahman: Before becoming Oscar-winning composer he was insulted in school, his mother was asked to beg on streets after loss of...
Happy birthday AR Rahman: Oscar-winning composer's mom was asked to beg
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress, see pics
Suhana Khan turns heads with chic vacation outfits and bold designer dress
AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here are 7 lesser-known facts
AR Rahman turns 59: Did you know Oscar-winning singer was not born Muslim? Here
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (5 to 11 January, 2026 ): Latest movies, web series to wa
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement