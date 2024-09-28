Twitter
Business

Business

Mukesh Ambani boldly plays the Campa game, hard for Pepsi, Coca Cola to counter big move

Mukesh Ambani's strategic move to establish the position of Campa Cola has posed a challenge towards the prominent soft drink brands -- Pepsi and Coca Cola.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 09:48 AM IST

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Image/PTI)
Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries Chairman and leading businessman, often captures the spotlight for his penchant for bold business moves. Recently, the firm has revived the Campa Cola brand to compete with Pepsi and Coca Cola in India. 

As the festive season approaches in the country, Reliance has launched a wide range of carbonated Campa Cola drinks in a bid to challenge the exisiting soft drink companies. Moreover, the drinks are available at half prices, which is being seen as a strategic and thoughtful move by the firm.

Mukesh Ambani's bold move set to bring other companies down on its knees?

Mukesh Ambani is well aware of the fact that Indian markets have a colossal scope. In order to enter the market, one can brood over various tactics to beat one's opponents. Notably, Reliance has banked on a similar price formula for Fast-moving consumer goods (FMGC) industries. 

In order to attract consumers, the firm initially lowers the prices of its products, which are eventually increased according to the market rates. To make Campa Cola a popular brand, Mukesh Ambani is relying on the same formula. 

The price formula move also reminds us of the emergence of Jio sim cards in the country, which were initially available for free, prompting the competitors to reduce their SIM card costs. 

About the pricing formula

In a conversation witth the Economic Times, an expert in the Drinks industry has opined that currently Coca Cola and Pepsi are the leading soft drinks brands in India. For Campa Cola to establish its position in the market, it is vital to pose a challenge to these brands. 

Campa Cola is currently available in the market in varying flavours and quantities. 

 

 

