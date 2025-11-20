FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance halts Russian oil imports for its only-for-export refinery in Jamnagar due to...

Reliance is India's largest buyer of Russian oil, which it processes and turns into fuel, such as petrol and diesel.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 10:31 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance halts Russian oil imports for its only-for-export refinery in Jamnagar due to...
Reliance Industries news: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), led by chairman Mukesh Ambani, has halted the use of Russian crude at its export-only refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat, as the company moves to comply with European Union (EU) sanctions, PTI reported. The complex is made up of two refineries - one SEZ unit from which fuels are exported to the European Union, the US and other markets, and an older unit that caters to the domestic market. Reliance refines the crude into petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), a large share of which is exported to regions such as Europe and the United States, at market prices, generating strong margins.

India's largest buyer of Russian oil

The Ambani company, Reliance, is India's largest buyer of Russian oil, which it processes and turns into fuel, such as petrol and diesel, at its giant oil refining complex at Jamnagar. The European Union is a big market for Reliance.

EU sanctions

EU has imposed wide-ranging sanctions targeting Russia's energy revenues, including measures that restrict the import and sale of fuels produced from Russian crude oil. To comply with these, Reliance has stopped processing Russian crude oil at its only-for-exports (SEZ) refinery. "We have stopped importing Russian crude oil into our SEZ refinery with effect from November 20," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

"From December 1, all product exports from the SEZ refinery will be obtained from non-Russian crude oil," the firm said. "The transition has been completed ahead of schedule to ensure full compliance with product-import restrictions coming into force in January 2026."

US sanctions Russia's largest oil exporters

Last month, when the US sanctioned Russia's largest oil exporters - Rosneft and Lukoil, the firm had stated that it would meet all applicable restrictions and would adjust its refinery operations to meet compliance requirements.

Reliance business in US

The company has huge business interests in the US and cannot risk attracting scrutiny. Reliance, which bought an estimated USD 35 billion worth of Russian oil since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022, started "recalibration" of its imports soon after the European Union adopted its 18th package of sanctions against Moscow in late July this year.

Russian oil to India

Russia currently supplies nearly a third of India's crude imports, averaging around 1.7 million barrels per day (mbd) in 2025, of which approximately 1.2 mbd came directly from Rosneft and Lukoil. Most of these volumes were bought by private refiners, Reliance Industries Ltd and Nayara Energy, with smaller allocations to state-owned refiners.

