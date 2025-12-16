FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group gets BIG investment of Rs 60065 crore from this govt company, its business is...

Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: From 'honey masks to hydration' for glowing, healthy skin

IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition - Know about the disease

Cameron Green’s most expensive bid of Rs 25.20 cr sparks memes, netizens take dig at RR, say, ‘Cameron cancelling his...’

Shashi Tharoor's increasing distance from the Grand Old Party

Manju Warrier breaks silence after ex-husband Dileep's acquittal in sexual assault case: 'Justice will be complete only when...'

Global Exchanges Push Back on SEC Tokenization Exemption

Shalini Passi stuns at Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 with Judith Leiber polar bear clutch; its worth Rs…

Inside Sejal Kumar’s simple wedding: Here’s why influencer chose graceful saree over heavy bridal wear, SEE pics

Bondi Beach shooter Sajid Akram was originally from Hyderabad? Here's what Telangana Police said

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: From 'honey masks to hydration' for glowing, healthy skin

Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: 'honey masks to hydration'

IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition - Know about the disease

IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition

Cameron Green’s most expensive bid of Rs 25.20 cr sparks memes, netizens take dig at RR, say, ‘Cameron cancelling his...’

Cameron Green’s most expensive bid of Rs 25.20 cr sparks memes, netizens take di

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs

Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques

From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most underrated performances in Hindi cinema in 2025

From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group gets BIG investment of Rs 60065 crore from this govt company, its business is...

The government company is the largest insurer in the country with a market cap of Rs 5.41 lakh crore.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 06:41 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group gets BIG investment of Rs 60065 crore from this govt company, its business is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, runs one of the largest groups in India -- Reliance Group. His flagship company, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has a presence in several sectors, including FMCG, telecom, fashion and more. Several companies and investors have invested in Reliance Group. Now, the Union government has informed Parliament that LIC has invested Rs 60,065.56 crore in Reliance Group, PTI reported.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that there are 35 domestic companies or groups in which Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invested more than Rs 5,000 crore each, aggregating to Rs 7.87 lakh crore. He added that the state-run LIC has invested the maximum amount of Rs 88,404 crore in the Tata Group, followed by an infusion of Rs 80,843 crore in HDFC Bank and Rs 60,065.56 crore in Reliance Group. Moreover, Adani Group attracted an investment of Rs 47,633.78 crore, while SBI attracted Rs 46,621.76 crore from LIC.

LIC Market Cap

LIC, the largest insurer in the country, has a market cap of Rs 5.41 lakh crore, as of December 16. The share price of the company closed at Rs 854.45 on Tuesday.

LIC's other investments

The minister shared a list of business groups in which the combined exposure of LIC exceeds Rs 5,000 crore. The list includes L&T, Uniliver, IDBI Bank, M&M, and Aditya Birla. LIC has an exposure of Rs 3.23 lakh crore in these top five groups as against an aggregate of Rs 7.87 lakh crore in 35 companies. He also said that LIC exposure in seven sectors, including cement, FMCG, Ports & Logistics, and News & Broadcasting, stood at Rs 2,27,327.84 crore as of September 2025.

READ | Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani plan BIG move, in talks to acquire stake in Rs 668 crore company to take on Tata, it is...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: From 'honey masks to hydration' for glowing, healthy skin
Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: 'honey masks to hydration'
IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition - Know about the disease
IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition
Cameron Green’s most expensive bid of Rs 25.20 cr sparks memes, netizens take dig at RR, say, ‘Cameron cancelling his...’
Cameron Green’s most expensive bid of Rs 25.20 cr sparks memes, netizens take di
Shashi Tharoor's increasing distance from the Grand Old Party
Shashi Tharoor's increasing distance from the Grand Old Party
Manju Warrier breaks silence after ex-husband Dileep's acquittal in sexual assault case: 'Justice will be complete only when...'
Manju Warrier on ex-husband Dileep's acquittal in sexual assaut case
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques to protect your lungs
Delhi pollution: Air quality turns 'toxic', try these breathing techniques
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most underrated performances in Hindi cinema in 2025
From Vishal Jethwa in Homebound to Sanya Malhotra in Mrs, 8 actors who gave most
Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, here's a look at her early life, educational qualifications, love story and more
Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jor
2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru, Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and more who tied the knot in style
2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement