Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group gets BIG investment of Rs 60065 crore from this govt company, its business is...

BUSINESS
The government company is the largest insurer in the country with a market cap of Rs 5.41 lakh crore.
Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, runs one of the largest groups in India -- Reliance Group. His flagship company, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has a presence in several sectors, including FMCG, telecom, fashion and more. Several companies and investors have invested in Reliance Group. Now, the Union government has informed Parliament that LIC has invested Rs 60,065.56 crore in Reliance Group, PTI reported.
In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that there are 35 domestic companies or groups in which Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has invested more than Rs 5,000 crore each, aggregating to Rs 7.87 lakh crore. He added that the state-run LIC has invested the maximum amount of Rs 88,404 crore in the Tata Group, followed by an infusion of Rs 80,843 crore in HDFC Bank and Rs 60,065.56 crore in Reliance Group. Moreover, Adani Group attracted an investment of Rs 47,633.78 crore, while SBI attracted Rs 46,621.76 crore from LIC.
LIC, the largest insurer in the country, has a market cap of Rs 5.41 lakh crore, as of December 16. The share price of the company closed at Rs 854.45 on Tuesday.
The minister shared a list of business groups in which the combined exposure of LIC exceeds Rs 5,000 crore. The list includes L&T, Uniliver, IDBI Bank, M&M, and Aditya Birla. LIC has an exposure of Rs 3.23 lakh crore in these top five groups as against an aggregate of Rs 7.87 lakh crore in 35 companies. He also said that LIC exposure in seven sectors, including cement, FMCG, Ports & Logistics, and News & Broadcasting, stood at Rs 2,27,327.84 crore as of September 2025.