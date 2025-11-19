FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters new market with launch of...; aims to redefine...

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani lands in BIG TROUBLE, Mumbai Police summon influencer in Rs 252-crore drugs case

Viral video: 'Shah Rukh Khan uthte rahenge, Salman Khan ka downfall hoga': Astrologer makes SHOCKING predictions, says Dabangg star will...

Alakh Pandey's net worth rises by Rs 4729 crore in one day after PhysicsWallah's IPO debut, his current earning is...

Robin Uthappa defends Gautam Gambhir with sharp 'coach thodi jake khelta hai' remark, blames Ranji tracks for India's spin crisis

7th Pay Commission: Govt employees of THIS state get good news as DA hiked by 4%; check details

Big update on Talaq-e-Hasan: Supreme Court questions validity of Muslim divorce, says, 'how are you promoting...'

'Happy Birthday': Travis Head reopens 2023 ODI World Cup final wounds with cheeky anniversary post

Pakistan Exposed: Ex-PoK PM's shocking admission on Red Fort blast, he says...

China-Japan Showdown: Why This Island Fight Could Change Asia Forever

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters new market with launch of...; aims to redefine...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters new market with launch of...; aims to redefine..

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani lands in BIG TROUBLE, Mumbai Police summon influencer in Rs 252-crore drugs case

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani lands in BIG TROUBLE, Mumbai Police summon influencer

Viral video: 'Shah Rukh Khan uthte rahenge, Salman Khan ka downfall hoga': Astrologer makes SHOCKING predictions, says Dabangg star will...

'SRK uthte rahenge, Salman ka downfall hoga': Astrologer's SHOCKING predictions

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South Africa if Shubman Gill is ruled out

From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South

Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...

Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...

Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore; bigger than Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Salman Khan's Galaxy, Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa

Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters new market with launch of...; aims to redefine...

Waggies has been created on a strong foundation backed by deep scientific research.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 09:43 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters new market with launch of...; aims to redefine...
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Reliance Industries, led by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has ventured into the pet-care market with the launch of Waggies, a pet food. The FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), in a statement, said that it aims to redefine everyday pet care by delivering complete, balanced, and superior nutrition at value-driven price points. Waggies has been created on a strong foundation backed by deep scientific research.

The Waggies portfolio is built on science-led formulations enhanced with herbs, DHA for brain development, essential vitamins, and highly digestible ingredients for holistic health, RCPL said. The brand represents the ideology that every pet deserves the right nutrition - not just a select few.

Waggies Price

Waggies starting at Rs 199 and Waggies Pro starting at Rs 249. Additionally, it comes in 100g trial packs at Rs 20 to encourage easy adoption among new consumers. Waggies seeks to bridge gaps in affordability with packs starting from Rs 199 per Kg. Trial accessibility and availability further enable more pet parents to make healthier choices with confidence.

Ketan Mody, Executive Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said, "Waggies is formulated to deliver superior value - balancing enhanced nutrition with affordability. It comes with key benefits of extra protein, prebiotics for digestive support, and it provides balanced all-day energy along with joint health, skin & coat health. We believe every pet must have access to the right nutrition, and every pet parent must have access to global quality products without digging deep into their pockets. Developed after deep scientific research and priced at affordable rates, Waggies and Waggies Pro will soon be the most preferred choice for every pet parent."

READ | Mukesh Ambani, son Akash Ambani set to meet Samsung’s Jay Y Lee in...; what's on the agenda?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters new market with launch of...; aims to redefine...
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters new market with launch of...; aims to redefine..
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani lands in BIG TROUBLE, Mumbai Police summon influencer in Rs 252-crore drugs case
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani lands in BIG TROUBLE, Mumbai Police summon influencer
Viral video: 'Shah Rukh Khan uthte rahenge, Salman Khan ka downfall hoga': Astrologer makes SHOCKING predictions, says Dabangg star will...
'SRK uthte rahenge, Salman ka downfall hoga': Astrologer's SHOCKING predictions
Alakh Pandey's net worth rises by Rs 4729 crore in one day after PhysicsWallah's IPO debut, his current earning is...
Alakh Pandey's net worth rises by Rs 4729 crore in one day after Physicswallah's
Robin Uthappa defends Gautam Gambhir with sharp 'coach thodi jake khelta hai' remark, blames Ranji tracks for India's spin crisis
Robin Uthappa defends Gautam Gambhir with sharp 'coach thodi jake khelta hai' re
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South Africa if Shubman Gill is ruled out
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...
Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore; bigger than Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Salman Khan's Galaxy, Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa
Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore
From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning
Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning
This is India's most expensive market, where shop rent starts from Rs 22000 per sq ft, Not Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, it is located in...
This is India's most expensive market, where shop rent starts from Rs 22000...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE