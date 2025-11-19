Mukesh Ambani's Reliance enters new market with launch of...; aims to redefine...
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani lands in BIG TROUBLE, Mumbai Police summon influencer in Rs 252-crore drugs case
Viral video: 'Shah Rukh Khan uthte rahenge, Salman Khan ka downfall hoga': Astrologer makes SHOCKING predictions, says Dabangg star will...
Alakh Pandey's net worth rises by Rs 4729 crore in one day after PhysicsWallah's IPO debut, his current earning is...
Robin Uthappa defends Gautam Gambhir with sharp 'coach thodi jake khelta hai' remark, blames Ranji tracks for India's spin crisis
7th Pay Commission: Govt employees of THIS state get good news as DA hiked by 4%; check details
Big update on Talaq-e-Hasan: Supreme Court questions validity of Muslim divorce, says, 'how are you promoting...'
'Happy Birthday': Travis Head reopens 2023 ODI World Cup final wounds with cheeky anniversary post
Pakistan Exposed: Ex-PoK PM's shocking admission on Red Fort blast, he says...
China-Japan Showdown: Why This Island Fight Could Change Asia Forever
BUSINESS
Waggies has been created on a strong foundation backed by deep scientific research.
Reliance Industries, led by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has ventured into the pet-care market with the launch of Waggies, a pet food. The FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), in a statement, said that it aims to redefine everyday pet care by delivering complete, balanced, and superior nutrition at value-driven price points. Waggies has been created on a strong foundation backed by deep scientific research.
The Waggies portfolio is built on science-led formulations enhanced with herbs, DHA for brain development, essential vitamins, and highly digestible ingredients for holistic health, RCPL said. The brand represents the ideology that every pet deserves the right nutrition - not just a select few.
Waggies starting at Rs 199 and Waggies Pro starting at Rs 249. Additionally, it comes in 100g trial packs at Rs 20 to encourage easy adoption among new consumers. Waggies seeks to bridge gaps in affordability with packs starting from Rs 199 per Kg. Trial accessibility and availability further enable more pet parents to make healthier choices with confidence.
Ketan Mody, Executive Director, Reliance Consumer Products Limited, said, "Waggies is formulated to deliver superior value - balancing enhanced nutrition with affordability. It comes with key benefits of extra protein, prebiotics for digestive support, and it provides balanced all-day energy along with joint health, skin & coat health. We believe every pet must have access to the right nutrition, and every pet parent must have access to global quality products without digging deep into their pockets. Developed after deep scientific research and priced at affordable rates, Waggies and Waggies Pro will soon be the most preferred choice for every pet parent."