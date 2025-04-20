The Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani, currently has a real-time net worth of USD 96.7 billion, as per Forbes.

Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia, continues to expand his business empire. The 68-year-old billionaire earned Rs 74766 crore in just four days after his Reliance Industries market cap surged by the same amount. The Ambani-led company's market valuation surged to Rs 17,24,768.59 crore. Moreover, Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel added Rs 75,210.77 crore from April 14 to 17, taking its valuation to Rs 10,77,241.74 crore. The telecom firm emerged as the second biggest gainer among the top 10 companies. This week, the Indian share market continued to see a surge with the BSE benchmark Sensex jumping 3,395.94 points or 4.51 per cent, and the NSE Nifty surged 1,023.1 points or 4.48 per cent.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth

The Reliance Industries chairman currently has a real-time net worth of USD 96.7 billion, as per Forbes. Currently, he is ranked 16th in the Forbes World's Billionaires list. Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

Sunil Mittal's net worth

The Indian billionaire's Airtel is among India's largest mobile phone operators. He currently has a real-time net worth of USD 14.1 billion, as per Forbes.

Mcap of top 10 most valued firms jumps Rs 3.84 lakh crore

The combined market valuation of the top-10 most valued firms jumped by a whopping Rs 3,84,004.73 crore in the holiday-shortened last week, in-tandem with a smart rally in equities, with HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest gainers. The market valuation of HDFC Bank zoomed by Rs 76,483.95 crore to Rs 14,58,934.32 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

(With inputs from PTI)