Mukesh Ambani's Reliance earns Rs 45266 crore in just 5 days from...; market cap surges to Rs...

BUSINESS
Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel.
Reliance news: Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries and Asia's richest man, has entered 2026 with a whopping amount. His Reliance earned Rs 45266 crore from the share market after the company's shares rose by 2.50 per cent in five days from December 29 to January 2, 2026. This week, the BSE benchmark jumped 720.56 points, or 0.84 per cent. The combined market capitalisation of seven of the top-10 most-valued firms surged Rs 1,23,724.19 crore during the period, in line with an optimistic trend in equities, with Reliance Industries stealing the limelight with the biggest jump in its valuation.
The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 45,266.12 crore to Rs 21,54,978.60 crore. RIL share closed at Rs 1,593 on NSE on January 2. The Ambani company retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel.
From the top-10 pack, Reliance, HDFC Bank, Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Bajaj Finance faced erosion from their valuation, PTI reported. India's largest government bank, SBI, added Rs 30,414.89 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 9,22,461.77 crore.