Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, whose market cap is Rs 17.48 lakh crore.

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman, is still the richest man in Asia. The billionaire has multiple earning sources through his massive business empires. His Reliance is India's most valuable company with a market cap of Rs 17.48 lakh crore. The company added Rs 35,860.79 crore to its market cap last week, from Monday to Friday, which is 5 days or 120 hours.

It was among the nine out of the top 10 most valued firms, whose combined market valuation surged Rs 2,29,589.86. The 67-year-old billionaire now has a real-time net worth of USD 101.6 billion, as per Forbes. He currently stands in the 18th spot on the Forbes World Billionaires list.

His Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, ITC and Hindustan Unilever. The share price of the company closed at Rs 1,291.50 on Friday. Reliance has expanded into green energy and will be investing USD 80 billion over the next 10-15 years in renewable energy and building a new complex next to its refinery, Forbes reported.

He is expanding his business empires with his three children -- Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani -- who joined the board of Reliance in 2023. Son Akash heads Jio; daughter Isha oversees retail and financial services; and younger son Anant is in the energy business.