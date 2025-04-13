The combined market valuation of Reliance Industries and the top four of the top-10 valued firms surged by Rs 84,559.01 crore in 96 hours.

Mukesh Ambani continues to be the richest man in Asia. The billionaire currently has a real-time net worth of USD 91.7 billion, as per Forbes. The Reliance Industries chairman earned Rs 19,757.27 crore in four days this week through the company as its market cap surged by the same amount. Reliance's market cap surged by Rs 19,757.27 crore from Monday (April 7) to Wednesday (April 9) and Friday (April 11). Indian stock markets were closed on Thursday for Shri Mahavir Jayanti. The share price of the firm closed at Rs 1220 on Friday with a 2.92 per cent increase, taking its market capitalisation (mcap) to Rs 16,50,002.23 crore. Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm in the country, followed by HDFC Bank and Tata Group's IT firm TCS (Tata Consultancy Services). Besides this, five of the top 10 valued firms, including Reliance, added Rs 84,559 cr in valuation during the same period.

Five of the top 10 valued firms add Rs 84,559 crore

The combined market valuation of five of the top-10 valued firms surged Rs 84,559.01 crore in a holiday-shortened this week, with Hindustan Unilever (HUL) emerging as the biggest winner. The BSE benchmark Sensex declined 207.43 points or 0.27 per cent. The NSE Nifty dipped 75.9 points or 0.33 per cent from April 7 to April 11. While Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance and ITC were the gainers, HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Narayana Murthy's Infosys faced erosion from their valuation. The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever surged Rs 28,700.26 crore to Rs 5,56,054.27 crore.

Reliance Q3 results

For the third quarter, Reliance Industries posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 18,540 crore, marking a 7% year-on-year (YoY) increase from Rs 17,265 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 2.40 lakh crore, reflecting a 6.7% YoY growth from Rs 2.25 lakh crore in Q3FY24.

READ | Viral Video: Woman police officer held ‘inappropriately’ while arresting men, netizens say, ‘Cancerous mentality’