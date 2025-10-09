Mukesh Ambani brings back indigenous personal-care brand, ropes in Krithi Shetty as...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has collaborated with the CK Rajkumar family for the revival of the brand.

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani continues to expand his business empire. His flagship firm, Reliance Industries, has teamed with several Indian and foreign brands in a bid to grow its business further. Now, the Reliance boss has launched Tamil Nadu’s iconic personal-care brand Velvette in a new and contemporary avatar. For this, Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has collaborated with the CK Rajkumar family.

Who founded Velvette?

Velvette was originally founded by CK Rajkumar, widely known as the 'sachet king' for pioneering affordable shampoo sachets in the 1980s.

Velvette portfolio

The brand returns with an updated portfolio of soaps, shampoos, conditioners, shower gels, body lotions, and talcum powders aimed at modern consumers while retaining its traditional formulations. A key feature of the products is the Aqualoc Technology, which the company says locks in moisture for longer hours, delivering soft and hydrated skin and hair.

Krithi Shetty as brand ambassador

RCPL has roped in emerging icon and widely popular actress Krithi Shetty as the Velvette brand ambassador. The actress is presently winning hearts with her bold transformation in the newly released song ‘Abdi Abdi’ from the upcoming fantasy film Genie.

What the RCPL Director said

T Krishnakumar, Director, RCPL, said: "It is with immense pleasure and great pride we are reintroducing the legendary personal care brand from Tamil Nadu - Velvette. It is not just any other personal-care brand but a true reflection of Tamil Nadu’s ethos. Its towering legacy is a testament to the love and affection it has received from consumers over the decades."