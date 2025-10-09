Mukesh Ambani brings back indigenous personal-care brand, ropes in Krithi Shetty as...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Is thaw emerging in India–Pakistan relations? Maulana Fazlur Rehman to visit India with 'message of peace'

Asia Cup winner Rinku Singh receives Rs 5 crore ransom threat from Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, two accused arrested

Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 common fasting mistakes every woman should avoid

Bihar election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav's BIG poll promise to Bihar, says, 'Government job for every home'

Doctors in THIS country conduct breakthrough surgery, after pig level transplantation, patient lives for..., his age is...

Rajat Bedi reveals Govinda made Sanjay Dutt wait for 9 hours on Jodi No 1 set: 'Sanju started abusing...'

Nobel Prize in Literature 2025: Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins award for his compelling and visionary oeuvre

R Ashwin drops truth bomb on 'forced' retirement — Reveals real conversation with Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir before his exit

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi box office collection: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth film crosses Rs 100 crore in India

From Downtime to Uptime: How Jeevan Bandharapu is Redefining Reliability in Healthcare Technology

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Is thaw emerging in India–Pakistan relations? Maulana Fazlur Rehman to visit India with 'message of peace'

Thaw emerging in India–Pakistan relations? Maulana Fazlur Rehman to visit India

Asia Cup winner Rinku Singh receives Rs 5 crore ransom threat from Dawood Ibrahim’s gang, two accused arrested

Asia Cup winner Rinku Singh receives Rs 5 crore ransom threat from Dawood Ibrahi

Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 common fasting mistakes every woman should avoid

Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 common fasting mistakes every woman should avoid

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani brings back indigenous personal-care brand, ropes in Krithi Shetty as...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) has collaborated with the CK Rajkumar family for the revival of the brand.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 04:00 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani brings back indigenous personal-care brand, ropes in Krithi Shetty as...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani continues to expand his business empire. His flagship firm, Reliance Industries, has teamed with several Indian and foreign brands in a bid to grow its business further. Now, the Reliance boss has launched Tamil Nadu’s iconic personal-care brand Velvette in a new and contemporary avatar. For this, Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries, has collaborated with the CK Rajkumar family.

Who founded Velvette?

Velvette was originally founded by CK Rajkumar, widely known as the 'sachet king' for pioneering affordable shampoo sachets in the 1980s.

Velvette portfolio

The brand returns with an updated portfolio of soaps, shampoos, conditioners, shower gels, body lotions, and talcum powders aimed at modern consumers while retaining its traditional formulations. A key feature of the products is the Aqualoc Technology, which the company says locks in moisture for longer hours, delivering soft and hydrated skin and hair.

Krithi Shetty as brand ambassador

RCPL has roped in emerging icon and widely popular actress Krithi Shetty as the Velvette brand ambassador. The actress is presently winning hearts with her bold transformation in the newly released song ‘Abdi Abdi’ from the upcoming fantasy film Genie.

READ | Mukesh Ambani launches JioBharat phones at just Rs 799, introduces new safety-first features; check details

What the RCPL Director said

T Krishnakumar, Director, RCPL, said: "It is with immense pleasure and great pride we are reintroducing the legendary personal care brand from Tamil Nadu - Velvette. It is not just any other personal-care brand but a true reflection of Tamil Nadu’s ethos. Its towering legacy is a testament to the love and affection it has received from consumers over the decades."

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Indian novelist Amitav Ghosh nominated for Nobel Prize in Literature, over a century after Rabindranath Tagore, his famous works include...
Meet Indian novelist Amitav Ghosh nominated for Nobel Prize in Literature
Who is IAS Amanit P Kumar, wife of IPS Y Puran Kumar who died by suicide? Everything to know about her
Who is IAS Amanit P Kumar, wife of IPS Y Puran Kumar who died by suicide?
Pakistan minister's BIZARRE claim against India months after Operation Sindoor: 'History shows India was never united...'
Pakistan minister's BIZARRE claim against India months after Operation Sindoor
Karwa Chauth 2025: Why women fast for their husbands’ long life and happiness?
Karwa Chauth 2025: Why women fast for their husbands’ long life and happiness?
Who is Paul Kapur? US govt’s key diplomat; his book reveals SHOCKING facts about Pakistan
Who is Paul Kapur? US govt’s diplomat; his book reveals SHOCKING facts about Pak
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE