FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Individuals allowed...': Sunil Gavaskar tears into 'villains' after New Zealand secure first-ever ODI series win in India

'Individuals allowed...': Sunil Gavaskar tears into 'villains' after New Zealand

Did Pooja Hegde slap a pan-India star for trying to touch her inappropriately? Here’s the truth behind viral interview

Did Pooja Hegde slap a pan-India star for trying to touch her inappropriately? H

Karan Aujla adds 5 new cities to P-Pop Culture India tour 2026, know dates, venues, how to get tickets, prices, and more

Karan Aujla adds 5 new cities to P-Pop Culture India tour 2026, details inside

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more

Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o

Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netizens say 'charming as ever'

Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netize

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance acquires global rights of 4 foreign brands

RCPL has not shared any financial details regarding the acquisition of these four brands.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 04:04 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance acquires global rights of 4 foreign brands
File photo: Mukesh Ambani
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani continues to expand his business empire. Now, the FMCG arm of Reliance, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), has acquired global rights of international brands, including Brylcreem, Toni & Guy and Badedas, to expand its presence in the personal care and beauty market. Besides, the Ambani-led company has also acquired Matey, a UK-based specialist brand, focusing on the children's personal care category, PTI reported, quoting an investor's presentation by Reliance Industries.

RCPL has not shared any financial details regarding the acquisition of these four brands. It stated that it will expand them in both domestic and international markets. "RCPL acquired international Beauty brands spanning key grooming and bathing segments. We have acquired global rights to these heritage brands (with a few territories excluded) and aim to expand their presence in international markets while growing them in India," the company said.

Brylcreem is a British brand of hair styling products for men. This haircare brand has significant equity in the Indian and global markets. While Toni & Guy is a premium hair care and styling brand that diversified from a salon foundation, offering a range of personal care solutions. Badedas, a German brand, is a distinctive personal care product brand which has a range of premium products with natural plant extracts.

About RCPL

RCPL is one of the fastest-growing FMCG companies in India. RCPL was demerged from Reliance Retail and made a direct subsidiary of RIL on December 1, 2025. It had also earlier acquired a Tamil Nadu-based iconic personal care brand, Velvette. The RIL company had recently relaunched the brand Velvette with products such as soaps, shampoos, shower gels, body lotions, and talcum powders, blending traditional formulations with modern tech. Besides, RCPL has its own brand - Glimmer and Get Real- offering affordable personal care products, especially bath soaps.

RCPL Q3 Results

In the December quarter, its overall gross revenue jumped 60 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,065 crore. Its YTD gross revenue for FY26 has crossed Rs 15,000 crore, which is 1.8 times higher than the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Individuals allowed...': Sunil Gavaskar tears into 'villains' after New Zealand secure first-ever ODI series win in India
'Individuals allowed...': Sunil Gavaskar tears into 'villains' after New Zealand
Did Pooja Hegde slap a pan-India star for trying to touch her inappropriately? Here’s the truth behind viral interview
Did Pooja Hegde slap a pan-India star for trying to touch her inappropriately? H
Karan Aujla adds 5 new cities to P-Pop Culture India tour 2026, know dates, venues, how to get tickets, prices, and more
Karan Aujla adds 5 new cities to P-Pop Culture India tour 2026, details inside
Stock Market: Why did Sensex and Nifty end lower today? Know here
Stock Market: Why did Sensex and Nifty end lower today? Know here
India vs New Zealand T20Is: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details
India vs New Zealand T20Is: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live stream
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netizens say 'charming as ever'
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netize
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspired silver saree at brother Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspire
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement