Mukesh Ambani's Reliance acquires global rights of 4 foreign brands

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani continues to expand his business empire. Now, the FMCG arm of Reliance, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), has acquired global rights of international brands, including Brylcreem, Toni & Guy and Badedas, to expand its presence in the personal care and beauty market. Besides, the Ambani-led company has also acquired Matey, a UK-based specialist brand, focusing on the children's personal care category, PTI reported, quoting an investor's presentation by Reliance Industries.

RCPL has not shared any financial details regarding the acquisition of these four brands. It stated that it will expand them in both domestic and international markets. "RCPL acquired international Beauty brands spanning key grooming and bathing segments. We have acquired global rights to these heritage brands (with a few territories excluded) and aim to expand their presence in international markets while growing them in India," the company said.

Brylcreem is a British brand of hair styling products for men. This haircare brand has significant equity in the Indian and global markets. While Toni & Guy is a premium hair care and styling brand that diversified from a salon foundation, offering a range of personal care solutions. Badedas, a German brand, is a distinctive personal care product brand which has a range of premium products with natural plant extracts.

About RCPL

RCPL is one of the fastest-growing FMCG companies in India. RCPL was demerged from Reliance Retail and made a direct subsidiary of RIL on December 1, 2025. It had also earlier acquired a Tamil Nadu-based iconic personal care brand, Velvette. The RIL company had recently relaunched the brand Velvette with products such as soaps, shampoos, shower gels, body lotions, and talcum powders, blending traditional formulations with modern tech. Besides, RCPL has its own brand - Glimmer and Get Real- offering affordable personal care products, especially bath soaps.

RCPL Q3 Results

In the December quarter, its overall gross revenue jumped 60 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,065 crore. Its YTD gross revenue for FY26 has crossed Rs 15,000 crore, which is 1.8 times higher than the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.