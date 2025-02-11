The completion of the transaction, including the acquisition of a 49 per cent shareholding in Oval Invincibles, is subject to customary diligence and documentation.

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, continues to expand his business. He has even bought a cricket team Mumbai Indians (MI). Now, the billionaire has bought a 49 per cent stake in another team for 60 million pounds (Rs 650 crore). Reliance Industries, through its subsidiary, RISE Worldwide, has announced its successful bid to partner with the London-based Oval Invincibles, a franchise in England and Wales Cricket Board's (ECB) The Hundred.

English County Club Surrey which owns the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred has confirmed their partnership with Reliance India Limited (RIL). It also said that they will continue to retain 51 per cent of the stake in the franchise. The completion of the transaction, including the acquisition of a 49 per cent shareholding in Oval Invincibles, is subject to customary diligence and documentation, a release said. Mumbai Indians, originally known for their dominance in the IPL, have expanded their global presence, now managing seven T20 cricket teams across five countries and four continents.

"Cricket is more than just a sport, it's a passion that unites people across geographies and cultures. Welcoming Oval Invincibles into our Mumbai Indians family is a proud and special moment. With this partnership, we expand our MI fan base across India, New York, the UAE, South Africa, and now England - ushering in a new chapter of our global cricketing journey. At Mumbai Indians, we remain deeply committed to nurturing young talent, building champion teams, and bringing fans closer to the game," Nita Ambani said as quoted from the press release.

This milestone further cements MI's position as a global cricketing powerhouse, with seven cricket teams spanning four continents and five countries across both men's and women's cricket once the deal is closed.

Mumbai Indians brings a wealth of experience in building world-class cricket teams, with a strong commitment to nurturing players and engaging fans globally. It currently has five T20 cricket teams across three continents in four countries, now taking the tally to seven teams across four continents and five countries, the release said.

