The Reliance firm will manufacture the product in the country sold it at aggressive prices.

Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, continues to launch new products and services to further expand his business. The billionaire's flagship firm, Reliance Industries, also collaborates with different firms in India and abroad through its subsidiaries. Now, the FMCG arm of Reliance, RCPL (Reliance Consumer Products Ltd), has started local manufacturing of the premium juice brand Sun Crush, as per an ET report. The Ambani-led firm had acquired the India rights for the brand from former Sri Lanka cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan’s company Ceylon Beverage International. Now, the Reliance firm will manufacture the product in the country sold it at aggressive prices, jostling for shares with B Natural from ITC, Amul Tru, Paperboat and Tropicana from PepsiCo.

Sun Crush will be sold at Rs 20 for 200 ml, competing with Paperboat and Tropicana. Reliance entered the juice market two years ago with the acquisition of RasKik from entrepreneur Vikas Chawla, former managing director of Coca-Cola South East Europe. The Indian beverages market is projected to reach Rs 1.47 trillion by 2030. This includes carbonated soft drinks, juices, fruit-based beverages, and bottled water.

Currently, Reliance Industries is the most valuable firm in India with a market cap of Rs 16.76 lakh crore, as of March 18. Its owner and Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani, has a real-time net worth of USD 91.8 billion, as per Forbes.

