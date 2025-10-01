Mukesh Ambani teams up with UK firm to bring luxury brand to India, it is known for use of...

India's youngest billionaire is NOT from family of Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Anil Ambani, he is ... with net worth of ...
BUSINESS
The brand is known for its use of animal-free materials, and celebrities including Taylor Swift and Meghan Markle are among its clients in the ethical luxury segment.
Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman, continues to collaborate with new foreign brands to grow his business. Now, Reliance Brands Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures, is entering into a partnership with British fashion designer Stella McCartney to bring the luxury brand to India. McCartney is known for its use of animal-free materials, and celebrities including Taylor Swift and Meghan Markle are among its clients in the ethical luxury segment.
The collaboration will bring Stella McCartney's distinct blend of sustainable luxury, modern femininity, and progressive, cruelty-free values to Indian consumers through a multichannel distribution model showcasing the brand's ready-to-wear collections as well as its handcrafted vegan accessories and footwear.
"Stella McCartney is more than a fashion brand -- she is a pioneer of a conscious luxury movement that challenges conventions and redefines the way the world experiences fashion. India's growing base of environmentally aware, style-conscious consumers presents the perfect landscape for Stella's mission to thrive. We are proud to bring her powerful vision to India," said a Reliance Brands Limited spokesperson as quoted in a press note.
It was founded in 2001 as a conscious luxury brand rooted in sustainability and desirability. A lifelong vegetarian, Stella has never used leather, feathers, fur, or exotic skins in her collections.
It is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), and was established in 2007 with a mandate to launch, scale, and nurture global fashion and lifestyle brands in India across the luxury to premium spectrum.