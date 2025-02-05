The investment will span over multiple sectors, including digital services, green energy, and retail, he said.

Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in Asia, has announced a fresh investment commitment of Rs 50,000 crore in West Bengal by the end of this decade. The Reliance Industries chairman said the investment would generate one lakh jobs in the state.

He made the announcement at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2025 on Wednesday. "Reliance has already invested Rs 50,000 crore in Bengal over the last decade. Rs 50,000 crore more will be invested by the end of this decade. Our investment will span over multiple sectors, including digital services, green energy, and retail," he said. Ambani reaffirmed Reliance's commitment to driving economic growth in the state, highlighting its role in transforming Bengal's business landscape.

