Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Adani who among them pays the most tax?

Mukesh Ambani is Asia's richest person. His company, Reliance Industries, is included in the Fortune 500. With a market value of ₹19.68 lakh crore, Reliance Industries is the largest conglomerate in India

Reliance Industries is owned by Mukesh Ambani (RIL). He rose to the position of India's highest taxpayer in the fiscal year 2023. His business paid more than ₹20,713 crore in taxes to the government. State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank are the second and third largest taxpayers, respectively, after Reliance. SBI paid income tax totalling ₹17,649 crores in the previous fiscal year. Its independent director and part-time chairman is Atanu Chakraborty. HDFC Bank paid ₹15,350 crore in income tax. Mukesh Ambani is Asia's richest person. His company, Reliance Industries, is included in the Fortune 500. With a market value of ₹19.68 lakh crore, Reliance Industries is the largest conglomerate in India. During FY 2023, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), an IT company under the Tata Group, paid ₹14,604 crore in taxes. It is the second-largest listed company in India. Ratan Tata is currently the Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group. ICICI Bank, the fourth-largest company in India, paid ₹11,793 crore in taxes for the fiscal year 2023. Sandeep Bakhshi, who became the CEO in 2023, succeeded Chanda Kochhar as the bank’s Chief Executive Officer. Infosys, a prominent IT firm, paid ₹9,214 crore in taxes last year. This company, founded by N. R. Narayana Murthy, has a global presence, operating in over 56 countries.

