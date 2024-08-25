Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Designer Raghavendra Rathore opens up on misconceptions about fashion industry, says 'it has serious...' | Exclusive

Dua Lupa says she loves India, shares unseen photos with heartfelt note: 'The warmth and energy I felt...'

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Adani who among them pays the most tax?

Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film mints Rs 500 crore globally; beats Animal, Jawan's record of...

Yuvraj Singh likely to return to IPL, India great approached for coaching role by this franchise

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Designer Raghavendra Rathore opens up on misconceptions about fashion industry, says 'it has serious...' | Exclusive

Designer Raghavendra Rathore opens up on misconceptions about fashion industry, says 'it has serious...' | Exclusive

Dua Lupa says she loves India, shares unseen photos with heartfelt note: 'The warmth and energy I felt...'

Dua Lupa says she loves India, shares unseen photos with heartfelt note: 'The warmth and energy I felt...'

Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film mints Rs 500 crore globally; beats Animal, Jawan's record of...

Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film mints Rs 500 crore globally; beats Animal, Jawan's record of...

8 countries with weird national animals

8 countries with weird national animals

8 smallest dog breeds

8 smallest dog breeds

Animals that could go extinct by 2030

Animals that could go extinct by 2030

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top mini electric cars to buy in India: Check price, features and more

Top mini electric cars to buy in India: Check price, features and more

Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Best-selling cars of July 2024 in India

Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Best-selling cars of July 2024 in India

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film mints Rs 500 crore globally; beats Animal, Jawan's record of...

Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film mints Rs 500 crore globally; beats Animal, Jawan's record of...

Farhan Akhtar shares how his childhood with divorced parents played a 'huge role' in his own divorce: 'I cannot...'

Farhan Akhtar shares how his childhood with divorced parents played a 'huge role' in his own divorce: 'I cannot...'

Gulshan Devaiah shuts down troll calling him 'one of the worst actors': 'What a creative way to...'

Gulshan Devaiah shuts down troll calling him 'one of the worst actors': 'What a creative way to...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Adani who among them pays the most tax?

Mukesh Ambani is Asia's richest person. His company, Reliance Industries, is included in the Fortune 500. With a market value of ₹19.68 lakh crore, Reliance Industries is the largest conglomerate in India

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 06:46 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Adani who among them pays the most tax?
(File image)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Reliance Industries is owned by Mukesh Ambani (RIL). He rose to the position of India's highest taxpayer in the fiscal year 2023. His business paid more than ₹20,713 crore in taxes to the government. State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank are the second and third largest taxpayers, respectively, after Reliance. SBI paid income tax totalling ₹17,649 crores in the previous fiscal year. Its independent director and part-time chairman is Atanu Chakraborty. HDFC Bank paid ₹15,350 crore in income tax.

Mukesh Ambani is Asia's richest person. His company, Reliance Industries, is included in the Fortune 500. With a market value of ₹19.68 lakh crore, Reliance Industries is the largest conglomerate in India. During FY 2023, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), an IT company under the Tata Group, paid ₹14,604 crore in taxes. It is the second-largest listed company in India. Ratan Tata is currently the Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group.

ICICI Bank, the fourth-largest company in India, paid ₹11,793 crore in taxes for the fiscal year 2023. Sandeep Bakhshi, who became the CEO in 2023, succeeded Chanda Kochhar as the bank’s Chief Executive Officer. Infosys, a prominent IT firm, paid ₹9,214 crore in taxes last year. This company, founded by N. R. Narayana Murthy, has a global presence, operating in over 56 countries.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

How Shubham Nigam & Quest Labs AI are bringing an AI revolution in growth and personalization

How Shubham Nigam & Quest Labs AI are bringing an AI revolution in growth and personalization

This Arshad Warsi film broke many records at box office, became his first solo hit, made for Rs 10 crore, earned Rs..

This Arshad Warsi film broke many records at box office, became his first solo hit, made for Rs 10 crore, earned Rs..

Meet woman, a housewife who started business with Rs 10000, now owns Rs 4000 crore company, she won Padma Shri for…

Meet woman, a housewife who started business with Rs 10000, now owns Rs 4000 crore company, she won Padma Shri for…

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore set to return on SpaceX craft in....: NASA

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore set to return on SpaceX craft in....: NASA

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Is Janmashtami on August 25 or 26? Know date, shubh muhurat, rituals and more

Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Is Janmashtami on August 25 or 26? Know date, shubh muhurat, rituals and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top mini electric cars to buy in India: Check price, features and more

Top mini electric cars to buy in India: Check price, features and more

Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Best-selling cars of July 2024 in India

Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Best-selling cars of July 2024 in India

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs

6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs

Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini

Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement