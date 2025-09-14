Mukesh Ambani pulls off big move, buys tech billionaire’s building in New York City for whopping Rs…, RIL chairman now plans to…

Asia Cup 2025: Will Shubman Gill play vs Pakistan? India opener’s injury scare raises big questions
According to RealDeal, Mukesh Ambani paid $17.4 million to acquire the Tribeca building.
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reportedly bought a building in New York's Tribeca neighbourhood. The billionaire has added this to his assets just two years after selling his two-bedroom condo in downtown NYC for $9 million.
According to RealDeal, Mukesh Ambani paid $17.4 million to acquire the Tribeca building. The building is at 11 Hubert Street in Tribeca and has been sitting vacant for nearly a decade, despite former owners planning to turn it into a single-family mansion.
According to a Curbed report, RIL USA, the US arm of Reliance Industries Limited, has now purchased the property for slightly less than $20 million, which tech billionaire Robert Pera and the CEO of Ubiquiti paid in 2018.
After buying the property, Pera hired architect Eric Cobb, who submitted a plan for a 17,000-square-foot mansion in place of the industrial building, it was never built.
In 2021, Pera listed the site and its approved mansion designs, including Cobb's and Maya Lin Studios, for $25 million.
The listing describes it as “an exceptionally rare offering for an end user to build a single-family mansion in an A+ location in the heart of TriBeCa.”
Cobb's design features a full floor primary suite with adjacent workspace, an NBA-sized half basketball court, a double-height living room with courtyard access, a formal dining room with a bar and much more.
On the other hand, the design from Maya Lin had a 20,000-square-foot megamansion with seven bedrooms, an additional 5,000 square feet of outdoor space, a half-Olympic swimming pool and a breakfast room, among other amenities.
