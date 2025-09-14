Mukesh Ambani pulls off big move, buys tech billionaire’s building in New York City for whopping Rs…, RIL chairman now plans to…

According to RealDeal, Mukesh Ambani paid $17.4 million to acquire the Tribeca building.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reportedly bought a building in New York's Tribeca neighbourhood. The billionaire has added this to his assets just two years after selling his two-bedroom condo in downtown NYC for $9 million.

According to RealDeal, Mukesh Ambani paid $17.4 million to acquire the Tribeca building. The building is at 11 Hubert Street in Tribeca and has been sitting vacant for nearly a decade, despite former owners planning to turn it into a single-family mansion.

Who is the seller?

According to a Curbed report, RIL USA, the US arm of Reliance Industries Limited, has now purchased the property for slightly less than $20 million, which tech billionaire Robert Pera and the CEO of Ubiquiti paid in 2018.

After buying the property, Pera hired architect Eric Cobb, who submitted a plan for a 17,000-square-foot mansion in place of the industrial building, it was never built.

More about the Tribeca building

In 2021, Pera listed the site and its approved mansion designs, including Cobb's and Maya Lin Studios, for $25 million.

The listing describes it as “an exceptionally rare offering for an end user to build a single-family mansion in an A+ location in the heart of TriBeCa.”

Cobb's design features a full floor primary suite with adjacent workspace, an NBA-sized half basketball court, a double-height living room with courtyard access, a formal dining room with a bar and much more.

On the other hand, the design from Maya Lin had a 20,000-square-foot megamansion with seven bedrooms, an additional 5,000 square feet of outdoor space, a half-Olympic swimming pool and a breakfast room, among other amenities.

