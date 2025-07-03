Mukesh Ambani plans BIG move as Reliance to bring FMCG brands under...

The Reliance FMCG brands are currently part of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), Reliance Retail Ltd (RRL) and Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL).

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani runs India's most valuable company, Reliance Industries. The company has a presence in several sectors, and continues to make new strategies to grow its business. Now, the Ambani-led company is planning a restructuring exercise that aims to group all its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands into a new company, an ET report said. Currently, they are part of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), Reliance Retail Ltd (RRL) and Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL).

New Reliance Consumer Products Ltd

The new entity is to be named New Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (New RCPL). It will operate as a direct subsidiary of RIL, similar to Jio Platforms Ltd. This reorganisation of Reliance FMCG brands aims to provide dedicated attention to these brands whilst attracting sector-specific investors, the report stated. Moreover, Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani has signalled intentions for initial public offerings of retail and telecommunications divisions, it added.

Retail division's stock market debut

The restructuring will facilitate the retail division's stock market debut by separating the FMCG operations, which could command premium valuations, a source familiar with the company's strategy told ET.

READ | Gautam Adani, India's second richest man, acquires major stake in this company for Rs 4000000000, its business is...

Reliance Industries' market cap

Reliance is the most valuable company in India with a market cap of Rs 20.52 lakh crore, as of July 3. The share price of the company closed at Rs 1,515 on Thursday. Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani is currently the richest man in Asia with a real-time net worth of USD 115.4 billion, as per Forbes.