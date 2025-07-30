Mukesh Ambani plans BIG move as Reliance Consumer in talks to acquire majority stake in...

Jasprit Bumrah set to miss 5th Test against England? Captain Shubman Gill provides BIG update on pacer's availability
BUSINESS
If the deal goes well, it will mark Reliance's fourth acquisition in the beverage space.
Asia's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, continues to grow his business with new projects and collaborations. The Indian billionaire has also invested in several companies, acquiring significant stakes. Now, Reliance Industries' boss plans to acquire a stake in Shunya, the premium zero-sugar fruit drink brand owned by Baidyanath Group's Naturedge Beverages, ET reported, quoting executives familiar with the matter. Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Retail Ventures, is in early-stage discussions to acquire a majority stake in Shunya.
Who started Naturedge Beverages?
In 2018, Siddhesh Sharma, a third-generation heir of the Baidyanath Group, launched Naturedge Beverages, which offers functional, herb-based drinks under the Shunya label in flavours like ‘zesty apple’ and ‘zesty orange’. It is not yet known how much stake Reliance will buy in it.
Baidyanath Group
Baidyanath, a privately held company established in 1917, operates across ayurvedic medicines, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages.
Reliance's 4th acquisition
If the deal goes well, it will mark Reliance's fourth acquisition in the beverage space. The Ambani-led company has already purchased Campa Cola, Sosyo, and RasKik. The company also markets the sports drink Spinner. “This move would allow Reliance to enter the healthy, functional, and ayurveda-based drink category,” said one of the executives.
The acquisition aligns with Reliance’s strategy of picking up stakes in mid-sized consumer brands across categories such as beverages, confectionery, and condiments. Its broader portfolio now includes brands like Ravalgaon, Toffeeman, Lotus Chocolates, and Sil Foods.