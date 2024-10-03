Mukesh Ambani adds another aircraft to his flying fleet, buys India’s first Boeing 737 MAX 9 for Rs...

The giant aircraft recently arrived in India following extensive modifications and flight tests.

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman, is surely the richest man in India and Asia. He owns several luxury things including high-end cars, his house Antilia and a fleet of private jets. But the billionaire recently took the delivery of India’s first Boeing 737 MAX 9. The ultra-long-range business jet is now the most expensive private aircraft owned by any Indian businessperson. The aircraft is reportedly valued at around Rs 1,000 crore.

For the unaware, the 67-year-old billionaire already had a fleet of nine other private jets before receiving the Boeing 737 MAX 9. The giant aircraft recently arrived in India following extensive modifications and flight tests. Cartoq recently reported that Mukesh Ambani’s Boeing 737 MAX 9 travelled to Delhi after undergoing significant cabin modifications and interior enhancements at EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (BSL) in Switzerland.

The plane was at the Swiss facility since April 13, 2023. There, it completed a series of test flights to verify that all upgrades were functioning properly. It also underwent six test flights at Basel, Geneva, and London Luton airports before it arrived in India. The massive aircraft Boeing 737 MAX 9 reportedly completed its final flight from Basel to Delhi last week of August 2024. It took over nine hours and covered around 6,230 kilometres to complete the distance.

The B737 MAX 9 is a large member of the Boeing 737 family. It stands out for its high-tech cockpit and an interior design that prioritizes passenger comfort. With its spacious in-cabin luggage compartment and comfortable seats, the B737 MAX 9 takes the flight experience to the next level.