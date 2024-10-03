Twitter
'Biased and agenda-driven': India dismisses USCIRF report on religious freedom

Mukesh Ambani adds another aircraft to his flying fleet, buys India’s first Boeing 737 MAX 9 for Rs...

Monkeypox in India: 6 dos and don'ts that you must follow

Suriya, Jyotika celebrate daughter Diya's documentary on female gaffers in film industry: 'Incredibly proud of you'

Women's T20 World Cup 2024 to debut Smart Replay System, know about technology that was used in IPL 2024

Mukesh Ambani adds another aircraft to his flying fleet, buys India’s first Boeing 737 MAX 9 for Rs...

The giant aircraft recently arrived in India following extensive modifications and flight tests.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 06:49 PM IST

Representational image (Aircraft)
Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman, is surely the richest man in India and Asia. He owns several luxury things including high-end cars, his house Antilia and a fleet of private jets. But the billionaire recently took the delivery of India’s first Boeing 737 MAX 9. The ultra-long-range business jet is now the most expensive private aircraft owned by any Indian businessperson. The aircraft is reportedly valued at around Rs 1,000 crore.

For the unaware, the 67-year-old billionaire already had a fleet of nine other private jets before receiving the Boeing 737 MAX 9. The giant aircraft recently arrived in India following extensive modifications and flight tests. Cartoq recently reported that Mukesh Ambani’s Boeing 737 MAX 9 travelled to Delhi after undergoing significant cabin modifications and interior enhancements at EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg (BSL) in Switzerland.

The plane was at the Swiss facility since April 13, 2023. There, it completed a series of test flights to verify that all upgrades were functioning properly. It also underwent six test flights at Basel, Geneva, and London Luton airports before it arrived in India. The massive aircraft Boeing 737 MAX 9 reportedly completed its final flight from Basel to Delhi last week of August 2024. It took over nine hours and covered around 6,230 kilometres to complete the distance.

READ | Gautam Adani's company teams up with Google, set to work on...  

The B737 MAX 9 is a large member of the Boeing 737 family. It stands out for its high-tech cockpit and an interior design that prioritizes passenger comfort. With its spacious in-cabin luggage compartment and comfortable seats, the B737 MAX 9 takes the flight experience to the next level.

