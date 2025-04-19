Mukesh Ambani has been raking profits from one of his companies which saw a massive quarterly and yearly profits while also seeing an upward trend of fiscal year profits. Recently, the Mukesh Ambani owned company announced its quarterly results for January to March period (Q4 FY2025) along with fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025. According to the company, its Q4 reported a net profit of Rs 157.6 crore, which was an increase of 36 per cent from Rs 115.6 crore, the profit of the same fiscal period last year. Whereas the March quarter revenue was reported to be Rs 289.2 crore, which was an increase of 7 per cent from Rs 270 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago.

Mukesh Ambani's Just Dial witnesses massive yearly growth

The company is Just Dial whose net profit for the entire FY2025 was reported to stand at Rs 585.2 crore. This means that the company made a gain of 61 per cent from Rs 362.8 crore reported in FY2024. On the other hand, the yearly revenue for FY25 was Rs 1,141.9 crore, showing a 9.5 per cent growth from Rs 1042.9 crore in FY24.

Mukesh Ambani-owned Just Dial is a local search engine, founded in 1996 by V. S. S. Mani in Mumbai. From a phone-based business information service it expanded to become a big name in the business directory space. After this, it further made a growth in its services to have online and mobile app-based directories.

"FY25 has been a landmark year for Justdial -- not just in terms of financial performance, but also in how we have transformed local business engagement. "With Generative AI integration, enriched listings, and a sharpened focus on user and merchant experience, we have laid the groundwork to sustain our long-term growth," Shwetank Dixit, Chief Growth Officer, said.

"As we step into FY26, our confidence in delivering sustained value to users, merchants, and shareholders remains stronger than ever," Dixit added.