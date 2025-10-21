Mukesh Ambani-owned RIL's THIS solar plant is 4 times of Elon Musk's Tesla Gigafactory, its cable can go up to Moon and return

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Wife discovers her husband had HIV for decade after being told pills were for liver problem

Bihar Election 2025: Prashant Kishor makes BIG allegation against BJP, says 'Jan Suraaj's candidates are being...'

Viral news: Bengaluru man captures mesmerising drone Hyperlapse of city’s glittering Diwali skyline

PM Modi is 'deeply saddened' by Asrani's death, calls him 'gifted entertainer, truly versatile artist': 'He added...'

Alia Bhatt shares glimpses of 'Dilwali Diwali' with Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji; daughter Raha makes colourful cameo

Chitrangda Singh hospitalised, actress shares photo from hospital bed, updates about her recovery: 'Hoping to be back...'

Amid Noel Tata–Mehli Mistry divide, Tata Trusts reappoints Ratan Tata's man for life

Bollywood Celebrities Celebrate Diwali 2025 in Style: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar stun in ethnic looks, see pics

They Call Him OG OTT release date: When, where to watch Pawan Kalyan-starrer action blockbuster

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat X review: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's 'dard-bhari prem kahani' impresses fans: 'Saiyaara, Sanam Teri Kasam bhool jaouge'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Election 2025: Prashant Kishor makes BIG allegation against BJP, says 'Jan Suraaj's candidates are being...'

Bihar Election 2025: Prashant Kishor makes BIG allegation against BJP

Viral news: Bengaluru man captures mesmerising drone Hyperlapse of city’s glittering Diwali skyline

Viral news: Bengaluru man captures mesmerising drone Hyperlapse of city’s glitte

PM Modi is 'deeply saddened' by Asrani's death, calls him 'gifted entertainer, truly versatile artist': 'He added...'

PM Modi is 'deeply saddened' by Asrani's death, calls him 'gifted entertainer'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Mukesh Ambani-owned RIL's THIS solar plant is 4 times of Elon Musk's Tesla Gigafactory, its cable can go up to Moon and return

Reliance Industries will start solar power generation in Gujarat’s Kutch by FY2026, marking Mukesh Ambani’s $10B push toward India’s net-zero 2035 goal.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 03:19 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani-owned RIL's THIS solar plant is 4 times of Elon Musk's Tesla Gigafactory, its cable can go up to Moon and return
RIL's Solar Power Plant at Jamnagar. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In what may be called a monumental step in India's resolve to achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2035, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Ltd will begin solar power generation in the first half of the financial year 2026. Spread across a staggering 5,50,000 acres—nearly three times the size of Singapore, its renewable energy project in Kutch, Gujarat, will begin electricity generation. The RIL chairman announced four years ago his ambitious project of "new energy" and announced an investment of $10 billion. It was a decisive shift from the group’s petroleum legacy to clean energy innovation. However, it was in sync with the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex, a world-class integrated renewable energy manufacturing hub located in Jamnagar.

Reliance solar power project

The Jamnagar solar energy project is so massive that it's four times the size of Elon Musk-owned Tesla's Gigafactory. Besides, its infrastructure is so massive that its steel input is equivalent to that of 100 Eiffel Towers. Its cables are so elaborate that it is long enough to "reach the moon and back." As revealed by Anant Ambani at the Reliance Industries' AGM this year, the renewable energy roadmap includes solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing, battery storage, and green hydrogen production. The RIL has made plans to set up 20 GWp of solar PV manufacturing capacity and 100 GWh of battery giga-factory capacity.

(Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, RIL)

Mukesh Ambani green energy

Keeping in mind the fact that solar power is available only during daylight, Reliance Industries will simultaneously build a Battery Energy Storage Giga-factory. It will ensure a round-the-clock power supply. The company has already developed a manufacturing capacity of 40 GWh. Besides, the Mukesh Ambani-owned RIL will also set up a green hydrogen plant. It plans to produce 3 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2032. The company will also produce critical components like electrolyzers and batteries. Reliance Industries will develop a self-reliant and sustainable energy future for India.

Kutch solar power plant

Businessman Dhirubhai Ambani set up the Reliance Commercial Corporation in 1958 as a small venture firm trading commodities, especially spices and polyester yarn. His company, Reliance Industries Limited, has emerged as an Indian multinational conglomerate headquartered in Mumbai. It has diversified itself and at present its businesses include energy, petrochemicals, natural gas, retail, entertainment, telecommunications, mass media, and textiles. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet couple who has pledged to donate 95% of their USD 11 billion wealth, their business is..., they are...
Meet couple who has pledged to donate 95% of their USD 11 billion wealth, their
This state to deduct govt employees’ salary for neglecting parents, not Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, it is…
This state to deduct govt employees’ salary for neglecting parents
Donald Trump’s BIG claim on India Russia oil trade, says, ‘PM Modi…’; threatens India of ‘massive tariffs’ if…
Donald Trump’s BIG claim on India Russia oil trade, says, ‘PM Modi…’; threatens
iQOO 15 Launched with 2K OLED display, 50MP triple camera, powerful performance, and price revealed
iQOO 15 Launched with 2K OLED display, 50MP triple camera, powerful performance
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jeh, Taimur enjoy Pataudi pre-Diwali bash, actress drops inside photos: 'Teen bhai teeno...'
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jeh, Taimur enjoy Pataudi pre-Diwali bash
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE