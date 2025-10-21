Mukesh Ambani-owned RIL's THIS solar plant is 4 times of Elon Musk's Tesla Gigafactory, its cable can go up to Moon and return

Reliance Industries will start solar power generation in Gujarat’s Kutch by FY2026, marking Mukesh Ambani’s $10B push toward India’s net-zero 2035 goal.

In what may be called a monumental step in India's resolve to achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2035, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Ltd will begin solar power generation in the first half of the financial year 2026. Spread across a staggering 5,50,000 acres—nearly three times the size of Singapore, its renewable energy project in Kutch, Gujarat, will begin electricity generation. The RIL chairman announced four years ago his ambitious project of "new energy" and announced an investment of $10 billion. It was a decisive shift from the group’s petroleum legacy to clean energy innovation. However, it was in sync with the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex, a world-class integrated renewable energy manufacturing hub located in Jamnagar.

Reliance solar power project

The Jamnagar solar energy project is so massive that it's four times the size of Elon Musk-owned Tesla's Gigafactory. Besides, its infrastructure is so massive that its steel input is equivalent to that of 100 Eiffel Towers. Its cables are so elaborate that it is long enough to "reach the moon and back." As revealed by Anant Ambani at the Reliance Industries' AGM this year, the renewable energy roadmap includes solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing, battery storage, and green hydrogen production. The RIL has made plans to set up 20 GWp of solar PV manufacturing capacity and 100 GWh of battery giga-factory capacity.

(Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, RIL)

Mukesh Ambani green energy

Keeping in mind the fact that solar power is available only during daylight, Reliance Industries will simultaneously build a Battery Energy Storage Giga-factory. It will ensure a round-the-clock power supply. The company has already developed a manufacturing capacity of 40 GWh. Besides, the Mukesh Ambani-owned RIL will also set up a green hydrogen plant. It plans to produce 3 million tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2032. The company will also produce critical components like electrolyzers and batteries. Reliance Industries will develop a self-reliant and sustainable energy future for India.

Kutch solar power plant

Businessman Dhirubhai Ambani set up the Reliance Commercial Corporation in 1958 as a small venture firm trading commodities, especially spices and polyester yarn. His company, Reliance Industries Limited, has emerged as an Indian multinational conglomerate headquartered in Mumbai. It has diversified itself and at present its businesses include energy, petrochemicals, natural gas, retail, entertainment, telecommunications, mass media, and textiles.