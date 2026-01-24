Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries merges these 16 companies, details here

In a big move, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has consolidated 16 step-down wholly owned subsidiaries into its clean-energy arm, Reliance New Energy Limited, which was established in 2021 as a wholly-owned subsidiary for green energy business.

In a big move, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has consolidated 16 step-down wholly owned subsidiaries into its clean-energy arm, Reliance New Energy Limited, which was established in 2021 as a wholly-owned subsidiary for green energy business.

The decision to merge entities including companies in power electronics, green hydrogen, electrolyser manufacturing, energy storage, carbon fibre cylinders, hydrogen fuel cells, and infrastructure projects, was taken following an order by the Regional Director, Western Region.

The amalgamation took effect from January 21, 2026, an was approved by Ministry of Corporate Affairs. This comes amid RIL's efforts and heavy investment in building energy business, including setting up solar manufavturing facility,

Which 16 subsidiaries are merging?