Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries surged 2% and touched Rs 1,496.8 at BSE Thursday. With this, the energy giant's market capitalization surpassed Rs 20 trillion, the first time since September 27, 2024. When the Reliance Industries share was trading at Rs 1,496.80 with an increase of 2.1%, its market capitalization was recorded at Rs 20,25,540.5 crore. The BSE Sensex was 1.03% up as it clocked 83,608.71.

Mukesh Ambani Quotes RIL founder Dhirubhai Ambani

Quoting his father, RIL founder Dhirubhai Ambani, the richest person in Asia said businesses succeed when they fulfill a need for the people. Talking to McKinsey, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate said, "Our North Star always has been that our vision and purpose of doing business have to be impact-led… My father used to say that if you want to start a business to be a billionaire, you are an idiot; you will never get there.

He added, "If you want to start a business to impact a billion people, then you have a good chance of success, and, as a byproduct, you can make a reasonable amount of money." The Reliance Industries Chairman said that his business process is to "figure out where to get” and then acquire the right talent for the goal. He said, "Our goal was to contribute our utmost to making India a prosperous nation and enabling all Indians to live a better life."

Citing Reliance Jio as an example, he told McKinsey, "The principle is whether you can survive in the worst-comes-to-the-worst situation. You start by thinking in terms of what the worst is that could happen, and then you have to survive that. About 30 or 40 years ago, I said that I should personally have to look any of my employees in the eye."