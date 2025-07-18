Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries Ltd registers profit of... in the first quarter, its revenue surges...

The board of directors of the Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries approved the financial results for the first quarter of FY 2025-26 in a meeting held Friday in Mumbai.

The Mukesh-Ambani-owned Reliance Industries has reported a profit of Rs 58,024 before tax in the first quarter of the Financial Year 2025-26. The EBITDA has surged 36% year-on-year to clock Rs 42,748 crore in the same period last year. Similarly, the conglomerate has shown its gross revenue rising 6% year-on-year to Rs 2,73,252 crore. Jio Platforms reported an 18.8% year-on-year growth in revenue. However, its Oil to Chemicals (O2C) revenue declined 1.5% YoY due to lower crude prices and lower volumes from a planned shutdown. The Oil & Gas business suffered a 1.2% YoY revenue loss. It was the net result of the KGD6 output, weaker CBM gas pricing, and lower crude realisations. RIL's Consumer Electronics business registered a growth of 26% in average bill value and a 200 bps increase in conversions YoY. However, the AC sales came down due to the early monsoons.

JioMart Digital's profit soars

RIL's retail arm JioMart Digital registered a strong growth on the back of portfolio expansion and a growing merchant partner base. Analysts believe the acquisition of Kelvinator’s India IP is set to bolster its consumer durables segment. The telecom and digital services arm of Reliance Industries, Reliance Jio, registered an increase of 25% year-on-year. It reported a net profit of Rs 7,110 crore for the first quarter. Revenue from operations went up by 19% year-on-year to reach Rs 41,054 crore during the same period.

Reliance Jio: More than 200 million 5G subscribers

RIL's telecommunication business, Reliance Jio, crossed the subscriber base of 200 million 5G and 20 million home broadband connections. Jio Platforms’ EBITDA rose 24% year-on-year to ₹18,135 crores, with a 210 basis points margin expansion.

JioStar, JioHotstar

RIL's entertainment business, JioStar reported strong quarterly revenue of Rs 11,222 crore, the main reason being the IPL viewership and monetisation performance. Similarly, the JioHotstar app got 1.04 billion downloads on Android and averaged over 460 million monthly active users (MAUs) during the quarter. JioStar also got a leading TV entertainment viewership share of 35.5%, maintaining its position at the top.

Earlier, Reliance said it would hold an analyst meet, post Board Meeting, to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Buoyed by the performance of the RIL, its share price has registered an increase on Friday, just before the announcement of the results of the FY 2025-26. Reliance Industries' share price eased ahead of Q1 results today. RIL stock price opened higher at Rs 1,482.10 apiece as against its previous close of Rs 1,477.10 per share. The Reliance share price hit an intraday high of Rs 1,485.05 apiece, and a low of Rs 1,469.00 apiece on the BSE.