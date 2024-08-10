Mukesh Ambani overpowers Chinese companies, creates history with Jio as JioBharat phone...

Mukesh Ambani made Jio publicly available in September 2016 now it has not only become the largest mobile network operator in India but also the third largest mobile network operator in the world. Now, Jio Network has created another new record. The Jio phones, a boon for 2G and 3G users, have made history as more than 1 crore customers have adopted the 4G network through Jio 4G.

As per a new report by Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, more than 1 crore customers have joined the 4G bandwagon with the help of Jio India.

According to Reliance Industries’ annual report for FY24, JioBharat phones capture 50 percent of the market share in the sub-Rs 1,000 segment. Jio revealed its internet-enabled JioBharat feature phones in July last year, which was rolled out for the first 1 million users as part of a beta trial.

Talking about Jio Bharat 4G, one has to spend Rs 999 to buy it, allowing users to enjoy full digital capabilities at just Rs 123 per month. It can be ordered via Jio's official website and Amazon.

In his letter to shareholders, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, wrote, "The launch of the JioBharat phone is another revolutionary step towards bridging the country’s digital divide. A smartphone at the price of a feature phone, the JioBharat phone will go a long way in realizing a 2G-mukt Bharat."

"JioBharat phone offers people who are on 2G networks an enriching data experience at affordable prices. In fact, JioBharat phone has already acquired 50% market share in the sub-C 1,000 segment," Reliance disclosed in its report for FY24.

