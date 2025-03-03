Akash highlighted his father's dedication, noting that Mukesh Ambani still clears every email personally, often working late into the night. This level of commitment, Akash said, is a significant source of inspiration for him.

At the Mumbai Tech Week 2025, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Akash Ambani, shared some engaging insights during a chat with Dream11 CEO Harsh Jain. The conversation was filled with humour and personal anecdotes, offering a glimpse into Akash's relationship with his parents Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani.

When asked to choose between his parents for a meeting, Akash quipped, "It depends on whose mood is better that day!" He then humorously suggested that he would prefer both. However, when pressed further, he jokingly said he would opt for cricket meetings with his mother Nita and business meetings with his father Mukesh.

Akash shared that his mother's attention to detail, particularly in their shared passion for cricket, also inspires him. He emphasized that the dedication of both his parents is a powerful motivator for those around them.

The conversation underscored Akash's appreciation for his family's values and work ethic, which he believes are essential to his own leadership style and vision for Reliance Jio.