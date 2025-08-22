Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Mukesh Ambani or Anil Ambani: With whom does mother Kokilaben Ambani live?

While she does not hold an executive position at Reliance Industries, Kokilaben Ambani is one of the largest individual shareholders of the company. She is also associated with the philanthropic wing of the business, with the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai named after her.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 04:31 PM IST

Kokilaben Ambani, 91, heads one of the most influential families in India and beyond but has lately remained out of media eye due to her advanced age and health concerns. She is currently in the news over her admission to a Mumbai hospital. Kokilaben is the wife of the late industrialist and Reliance founder, Dhirubhai Ambani, and the mother of Anil Ambani and Mukesh Ambani. But have you ever wondered where the senior member of the Ambani family lives? Let us tell you.

Where does Kokilaben Ambani presently reside?

According to recent media reports, Kokilaben lives with her elder son Mukesh Ambani and his family in their lavish residence, Antilia, in the country's financial capital Mumbai. Built in 2010, Antilia is a 27-story skyscraper located on Altamount Road in Cumballa Hill area of the city. It is known to be one of the largest and most expensive residential buildings in the world. It is the costliest private home in India. The residence has a range of luxurious facilities, including a 168-car garage, multiple swimming pools, a 50-seat private theater, a ballroom, a spa, and a health center.

What role has Kokilaben Ambani played at Reliance?

Kokilaben was born in 1934 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. She is known to have played a key role in mediating the division of the Reliance empire between her two sons, Mukesh and Anil, after Dhirubhai passed away in 2002. While she does not hold an executive position at Reliance Industries, she is one of the largest individual shareholders of the company. Kokilaben is also associated with the philanthropic wing of the business, with the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai named after her.

Why is Kokilaben Ambani in the news?
Kokilaben Ambani is in the news since being admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Friday.

What is the age of Kokilaben Ambani?
Kokilaben Ambani, born in 1934, is 91 years old.

What has been Kokilaben Ambani's role at Reliance?
Kokilaben Ambani does not hold any executive position at Reliance. She, however, holds a significant number of Reliance Industries shares and is known to have played a key mediating role during the division of the Reliance empire.

