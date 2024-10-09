The paint job of Mukesh Ambani's Rolls-Royce Cullinan in stunning Tuscan Sun alone costs around Rs 1 crore.

Asia's richest person, Mukesh Ambani, is known for his extravagant lifestyle, which includes an impressive collection of luxury cars. Among them, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan stands out, not only for its hefty price tag but also for its distinctive colour. The Cullinan exemplifies the height of automotive luxury, blending cutting-edge technology with unmatched comfort, making it a fitting addition to Ambani's lavish garage.

According to a report by Cartoq, The paint job of Mukesh Ambani's Rolls-Royce Cullinan in stunning Tuscan Sun alone cost around Rs 1 crore. While the base price of the Cullinan in India starts at Rs 6.8 crore, the extensive customizations, including the luxurious paint and 21-inch wheels, increase the total cost to approximately Rs 13.14 crore.

This luxurious SUV boasts a VIP number plate that comes with a hefty price tag. Mukesh Ambani's special car comes with a VIP ‘0001’ registration number, for which the billionaire paid Rs 12 lakh to the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan runs on striking 21-inch alloy wheels, adding to its commanding presence on the road. Moreover, this opulent SUV is powered by a robust 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged petrol engine that delivers an impressive 569 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque. This powerful performance ensures a smooth and exhilarating driving experience.

