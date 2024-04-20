Mukesh Ambani once gifted a luxurious private jet worth Rs 240 crore to....

The spotlight on Ambani's lavish gifts highlights not just his wealth but also his affection for his family.

Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, known for his lavish lifestyle, always stuns the world with his extravagant gifts. With a net worth of $116 billion (Rs 9 lakh crore crore), Ambani leaves no stone unturned when it comes to showering his loved ones with luxury.

On his wife Nita Ambani’s 44th birthday, the business magnate gifted her a private jet, an Airbus A319, valued at a staggering Rs 240 crores. Complete with a custom-made office, entertainment systems, master bedroom, and a sky-bar, this gift redefines lavishness, according to GQ India.

Other gifts

Last Diwali, Ambani splurged on a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge for his wife, customised in a unique Tuscan sun-shade of orange. With a price tag of Rs 10 crore, this luxurious vehicle added another jewel to Nita Ambani's collection.

This isn't the first time Ambani has showcased his extravagant gifts. Over the years, he has bestowed his family with properties, cars, and more.

From the iconic Antilia, his Rs 15,000 crore residence, to overseas properties in elite locations like New York and Buckinghamshire, Ambani's gifts redefine luxury living.

Mukesh Ambani continues to set new standards for lavish lifestyle, making headlines with every gift he bestows upon his loved ones.