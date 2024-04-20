Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani once gifted a luxurious private jet worth Rs 240 crore to....

Meet actress who had multiple affairs, never got married, is single mother, left Akshay, Kareena film midway due to..

Kannada actress Harshika Poonacha attacked by mob in Bengaluru, shares shocking video: 'Are we living in Pakistan?'

Meet IPS officer who cleared UPSC exam in first attempt, was inspired by IAS Tina Dabi, her father is..

Meet actress, Air Force officer's daughter who secretly married a superstar, faced rejection, marriage ended when..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kannada actress Harshika Poonacha attacked by mob in Bengaluru, shares shocking video: 'Are we living in Pakistan?'

Meet IPS officer who cleared UPSC exam in first attempt, was inspired by IAS Tina Dabi, her father is..

Meet actress, Air Force officer's daughter who secretly married a superstar, faced rejection, marriage ended when..

Batters with most runs after turning 40 in IPL

10 simple ways to lower blood sugar spike

Rarest animals in world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Meet actress, Air Force officer's daughter who secretly married a superstar, faced rejection, marriage ended when..

Kannada actress Harshika Poonacha attacked by mob in Bengaluru, shares shocking video: 'Are we living in Pakistan?'

India’s highest paid actress, charges Rs 1 crore for 1 minute, its not Deepika, Alia, Priyanka, Nayanthara, Samantha

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani once gifted a luxurious private jet worth Rs 240 crore to....

The spotlight on Ambani's lavish gifts highlights not just his wealth but also his affection for his family.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 01:38 PM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, known for his lavish lifestyle, always stuns the world with his extravagant gifts. With a net worth of $116 billion (Rs 9 lakh crore crore), Ambani leaves no stone unturned when it comes to showering his loved ones with luxury.

On his wife Nita Ambani’s 44th birthday, the business magnate gifted her a private jet, an Airbus A319, valued at a staggering Rs 240 crores. Complete with a custom-made office, entertainment systems, master bedroom, and a sky-bar, this gift redefines lavishness, according to GQ India.

Other gifts

Last Diwali, Ambani splurged on a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge for his wife, customised in a unique Tuscan sun-shade of orange. With a price tag of Rs 10 crore, this luxurious vehicle added another jewel to Nita Ambani's collection.

This isn't the first time Ambani has showcased his extravagant gifts. Over the years, he has bestowed his family with properties, cars, and more. 

From the iconic Antilia, his Rs 15,000 crore residence, to overseas properties in elite locations like New York and Buckinghamshire, Ambani's gifts redefine luxury living.

The spotlight on Ambani's lavish gifts highlights not just his wealth but also his affection for his family. 

Mukesh Ambani continues to set new standards for lavish lifestyle, making headlines with every gift he bestows upon his loved ones.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

MAMI hosts special event for new-age filmmakers, Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane mentor budding talents

Watch: Dubai’s sky turns green amid heavy rainfall and storm, video goes viral

Undekhi Season 3 trailer: Wounded Papaji aka Harsh Chhaya is hunted by his past, tries to reclaim power; fans react

LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Zero voting in 6 Nagaland districts over seperate territory demand

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement