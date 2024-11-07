Apart from his professional commitments, Akash has a strong liking for traveling and exploring new places.

Mukesh Ambani is the chairman and largest shareholder of Reliance Industries, thus making him one of the richest people in Asia and the world. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani and daughters-in-law Shloka Mehta are known for their influence, style, and fashion statements. Akash Ambani is successfully carrying forward the legacy of his grandfather and the founder of the Reliance group, Dhirubhai Ambani.

In addition to his work obligations, Akash enjoys travelling and discovering new locations. Given that the entire Ambani family eats vegetarian food, he is also well-known for having a strong love for food, particularly vegetarian dishes. According to media reports, Akash especially likes Gujarati and Indian food, and he also likes sweets like gud chikki (jaggery brittle) and gud papdi (jaggery fudge).

A classic Gujarati treat, gud papdi is frequently prepared in Gujarati homes for festivals and other special occasions. It's quite easy to prepare. It is made using wheat flour, ghee, and jaggery, which makes it a tasty and nutritious treat. It is a famous sweet in Gujarat and is readily available at confectionery stores all throughout the state. It is well-known for its rich flavour.

This treat blends the sweetness of jaggery and the warmth of ghee to create a filling, healthy snack that's ideal for festive occasions. Although the pricing varies based on the vendor, it is generally reasonably priced, with a box of a normal dish costing a few hundred rupees.