The Stoke Park Country Club, located in Buckinghamshire and valued at Rs 592 crore, is among the most opulent properties in the United Kingdom. 900 years old, the property has also been featured in two James Bond movies: "Goldfinger" (1964) and "Tomorrow Never Dies" (1997).

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India with a net worth of around USD 107.7 billion, as per Forbes. The Ambani family is well-known for their extravagant lifestyles and extensive luxury property holdings. Their residences, including Antilia in Mumbai and other properties in London and New York, are examples of this, along with their substantial collections of luxury cars and other high-end items. But did you know that Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani also own a historic hotel in London? Let us take you through the details.

The Stoke Park Country Club, located in Buckinghamshire and valued at Rs 592 crore, is among the most opulent properties in the United Kingdom. 900 years old, the property has also been featured in two James Bond movies: "Goldfinger" (1964) and "Tomorrow Never Dies" (1997).

Originally constructed in 1066, John Penn made renovations to the property in 1760. The Stoke Park estate has a big golf course, 13 tennis courts, a health center, a gym that is more than 4,000 square feet in size, three fine dining restaurants, 49 luxurious rooms, and both indoor and outdoor swimming pools. Over the years, Stoke Park Country Club in Britain has welcomed a number of well-known tourists and guests. Members of the Royal family used to stay here for significant events and celebrations.

Stoke Park, a historic estate, is located 25 miles outside London. Before it was acquired by Ambanis, the land was owned by the King brothers through their family business, International Group, since 1988. According to sources, ownership is divided, with Reliance Industries having the long lease through Stoke Park Limited and Buckinghamshire Council retaining the freehold. The acquisition by Ambani was reportedly facilitated by Mayer Brown International LLP and Khaitan & Co as legal counsels, and Ernst & Young UK as financial and tax advisors, as per reports.

Reports state that Queen Elizabeth I formerly lived in this location in 1581, however, this is not widely known. As for the Ambani family, they currently live in Antilia, in Mumbai, the second most expensive residence in the world after Buckingham Palace, valued at Rs 15,000 crore.