Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilla's first electricity bill will leave you shocked, more than what top CEOs make in a year

Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India and one of the richest in the world, lives in Antilia which is one of the most expensive residences in the country. Located in one of the poshest areas of Mumbai, Antilia is a grand 27-storey mansion spread across 4,532 square meters of land, on the Altamount Road in Cumbala Hill.

The house covers more than an acre of land and is filled with world-class facilities. It has a gym, spa, several swimming pools, a movie theater, beautiful terrace gardens, a private temple, and a health center. There are six floors just for parking, with space for around 168 cars.

Today, the estimated value of Antilia is around Rs. 15,000 crore. The construction of this huge building started in 2006 and was finished in 2010. It is built in such a strong way that it can survive big natural disasters like earthquakes up to 8 on the Richter scale.

After years of building, Antilia was finally occupied by Mukesh and Nita Ambani in February 2010. Its 400,000 square feet and several opulent amenities meant that it would require a significant amount of electricity. However, none was ready for their first power bill's outrageous numbers.

Antilia consumed over 6,37,240 units of electricity in a single month, which led to an outrageous Rs 70,69,488 power bill. In just one month, that amounts to more than 70 lakh rupees. For comparison, this sum might purchase a brand-new, high-end vehicle or even a Mumbai flat.

This 27-storey skyscraper serves as the home of the Ambani family, including Mukesh, Nita, Anant, Akash, Shloka, Prithvi, and Veda Ambani.

Although there aren't many pictures of Antilia's interior available online, it is known that the opulent home is 173 meters high and 37,000 square meters in size. The enormous building even features nine high-speed elevators, a multi-story parking structure, and staff suits.

The Ambani family lives on the 26th floor of their luxurious home Antilia, leaving the 25 floors. The 26th floor is occupied by Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, their son Akash Ambani, their daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, and their children Prithvi Akash Ambani and Veda Akash Ambani. The second son of Mukesh and Nita, Anant Ambani, also lives with them on the 26th level. According to a Times Now Hindi story, Nita Ambani reportedly chose to live upstairs because she wanted each room to have enough natural light and ventilation.

Additionally, it is reported that the 26th story of the building is only accessible by intimate friends and family. Antilia was constructed in two years, beginning in 2008 and finishing in 2010.