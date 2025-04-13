Mukesh and Nita Ambani's Reliance Industries has made a significant investment in the international cricket league, acquiring a 49% stake in one of the prominent franchises in The Hundred League.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's vision transcends national boundaries, encompassing international investments and initiatives that reflect their passion for sports. Their strategic investments have bolstered their presence in international cricket. A remarkable milestone was their acquisition of a 49% stake in Oval Invincibles, a team in The Hundred League, a professional 100-ball cricket tournament in the UK. With a strong track record, Oval Invincibles has secured multiple titles, including two men's championships (2023, 2024) and two women's titles (2021, 2022), further cementing the Ambani family's influence in the global cricket landscape.



Ambani's club in The Hundred League

The Ambanis’ acquisition of Oval Invincibles highlights their ambition to dominate the global cricket landscape while driving growth and commercial success. They acquired a 49% stake in Oval Invincibles, valuing the team at over Rs 1,340 crore, with the acquisition price for the 49% stake being approximately Rs 650 crore. This investment makes Oval Invincibles one of the most valuable franchises in The Hundred cricket league, showcasing the Ambani family's growing presence in global cricket.



Reliance’s cricket investments

Ambanis have consolidated a strong foothold in global cricket, starting with their 2008 acquisition of the Mumbai Indians (IPL) for $111.9 million. Under Mukesh Ambani’s eldest son Akash Ambani's leadership, they've expanded their portfolio to include multiple international franchises: MI Cape Town (SA20), valued at Rs 244 crore; MI Emirates (ILT20), winners of ILT20 2024; and MI New York (Major League Cricket), champions of MLC 2023. The Mumbai Indians have also achieved significant success, winning five IPL titles.

Their cricket investments have paid off, with the Mumbai Indians generating Rs 700 crore in revenue and having a brand value of over Rs 1,040 crore in FY 2024. As they expand their global cricket portfolio, industry insiders anticipate further aggressive growth and strategic partnerships, highlighting the Ambanis' ambition to dominate the global cricket landscape.