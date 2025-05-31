The phantom island of the same name in the Atlantic Ocean is the inspiration behind the name Antilia. In the centre of South Mumbai is Antilia. It views Mumbai's skyline and the Arabian Sea.

Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India, owns Antilia, one of the most expensive private residences in the world. The Ambani family, which includes Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Prithvi, and Veda Ambani, resides in a 27-story building. Notably, the design and construction of Antilia, which cost Rs 15,000 crore in total, were managed by two American companies, Perkins & Will and Hirsch Bednar Associates.

The phantom island of the same name in the Atlantic Ocean is the inspiration behind the name Antilia. In the centre of South Mumbai is Antilia. It views Mumbai's skyline and the Arabian Sea. In addition, this opulent 27-story building features three helipads. The lavish residence is 173 meters tall and 37,000 square meters in size, yet there aren't many interior pictures of Antilia available online. There are even nine high-speed elevators, a multi-story parking structure, and staff suits in the lofty skyscraper.

The Ambani family's opulent home has 25 floors, with the 27th floor housing them. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, son Akash Ambani, daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, and their kids, Prithvi Akash Ambani and Veda Akash Ambani, live on the 27th level.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's second son, also reside on the 27th floor. According to The Times Now Hindi report, Nita Ambani prefers living on the 27th floor because she wants each room to have enough natural light and fresh air. It is also said that only close people are allowed on the 27th floor of the building. Antilia was built in two years. The construction started in 2008 and was completed in 2010.

Mukesh Ambani's house in Antilia is designed to withstand an earthquake of magnitude 8.0. The house has a ballroom, a salon, a health centre, and three pools. Additionally, there are yoga and dance facilities, and more than 600 staff members look after the estate. Additionally, Antilia boasts a beautiful hanging garden that is maintained and cared for by multiple attendants. A snow chamber is another element of Antilia that helps people escape the humidity of Mumbai. Additionally, the house contains an ice cream shop where visitors may savour freshly made gelato in a room with faux snowflakes protruding from the walls.