Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani lived in this 16000 sq ft 14-storey home before Rs 15000 crore Antilia, it is now owned by..., is located in..

Years before they moved into their own luxurious homes, Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, along with their families, lived in South Mumbai's Sea Wind, a 14-storey residential building. Spread across an area of 16,000 square feet, the apartment building was first bought by Dhirubhai Ambani.

Before Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani moved into the Rs 15000 crore Antilia with their children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani, they used to live together in another luxurious area in Mumbai, along with the entire Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani's brother, Anil Ambani. The Ambani family lived under one roof at the Sea Wind building in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade.

Did Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani ever live together?

Years before they moved into their own luxurious homes, Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, along with their families, lived in South Mumbai's Sea Wind, a 14-storey residential building. Spread across an area of 16,000 square feet, the apartment building was first bought by Dhirubhai Ambani, founder of Reliance and the patriarch of the Ambani family, in the 1980s.

Each floor of the building housed one family, and some floors operated as a home-cum-office space. The Ambani family all lived under one roof at Sea Wind, a dream of Dhirubhai Ambani of having a united family. Sea Wind not only housed Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, but also their wives, Nita Ambani and Tina Ambani, and their children, all under one address.

Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani had a falling out after Dhirubhai Ambani's death

After the death of Dhirubhai Ambani in 2002, Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani continued to stay at Sea Wind, but they soon had a fallout. The eventual split of the Reliance empire also led to a change in family dynamics. Mukesh Ambani began construction of Antilia in the mid-2000s, which was completed in 2010. Anil Ambani also moved to a luxurious home in Mumbai’s Pali Hill. Their mother, Kokilaben Ambani, now spends her time with both her sons at their respective homes.

Who owns the Ambani family's former Mumbai home, Sea Wind?

Despite not living there, Sea Wind, to this day, is under Ambani ownership. It is reportedly owned by Anil Ambani and acts as the registered address for many of their companies and staff.