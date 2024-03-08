Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani live on 27th floor of Rs 15000 crore Antilia, here's why

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house Antilia is named after the phantom island of the same name which is in the Atlantic Ocean.

Antilia, the most expensive private residential home in the world, is owned by Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in India. The 27-storey building is home to Mukesh Ambani’s family Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani, Prithvi Ambani and Veda Ambani. When the Ambani family moved into Antilia in 2012, the estimated cost of the home was more than Rs 15,000 crore. The Antilia is frequently in the headlines for many reasons, including its features, lavish events, security, and more.

Antilia is named after the phantom island of the same name which is in the Atlantic Ocean. Antilia is situated in the heart of South Mumbai. It also has three helipads and overseas Mumbai’s skyline and Arabian Sea. Even though there aren't many inside images of the Antilia online, it is known that the luxurious residence is 37,000 square metres in size and stands 173 metres tall. The tall building even has multi-story car parking, 9 high-speed elevators and special suits for the staff.

The Ambani family lives on the 26th floor of their luxurious home Antilia, leaving the 25 floors. Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, his son Akash Ambani, and their daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, along with their kids Prithvi Akash Ambani and Veda Akash Ambani, reside on the 26th floor.

Anant Ambani, Mukesh and Nita's second son, also resides on the 26th floor with them. Nita Ambani reportedly decided to reside upstairs because she wanted every room to have adequate natural light and proper ventilation, according to a Times Now Hindi report. It is also said that only close people are allowed on the 26th floor of the building.

Antilia was built in two years. The construction started in 2008 and was completed in 2010.

Mukesh Ambani's Antilia house is built in a way that it can easily handle and survive an 8.0 earthquake on the Richter scale.

The house has a health spa, salon, three swimming pools, and a ballroom. There are also yoga and dance studios and around 600 staff members who help maintain the whole mansion.

Antilia also boasts a large and attractive hanging garden, beautifully manicured and maintained by a fleet of caretakers. Antilia also has a snow room to beat the Mumbai humidity. The mansion also boasts an ice cream parlor to enjoy freshly made ice cream inside a room where the walls blast out artificial snowflakes.